Statistical Office of Republic of Slovenia : The value of industrial production in 2019 3.0% higher than in the previous year

In December 2019 the value of industrial production was 1.8% lower than in the previous month and 1.0% higher than in December 2018.

In 2019 the value of industrial production was 3.0% higher than in 2018. Industrial production grew for the sixth consecutive year, but the growth in 2019 was 2.0 percentage points lower than in 2018 (5.0% growth). The largest growth of industrial production was recorded in 2017 (by 8.4%).

In 2019 the value of industrial production was higher in manufacturing (by 3.4%) and lower in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply and in mining and quarrying (by 0.8% and 3.6%, respectively).

Turnover and the value of stocks in industry lower at the monthly level

In December 2019 turnover in industry was 1.8% lower than in the previous month and 1.5% higher than in December 2018. Turnover at the monthly level declined in both domestic and non-domestic market (by 0.6% and 0.9%, respectively).

In 2019 turnover in industry increased by 2.3% compared to 2018. It increased by 3.1% in the non-domestic market and by 1.0% in the domestic market. Turnover also increased in all main industrial groupings, the most in consumer goods industries (by 4.5%).

In December 2019 the value of stocks in industrial production was 0.5% lower than in the previous month and 2.9% higher than in December 2018. In 2019 the value of stocks was 4.1% higher than in 2018.