Statistical Office of Republic of Slovenia : The value of industrial production in 2019 3.0% higher than in the previous year

02/10/2020 | 04:43am EST
Sixth year of growth of industrial production

In December 2019 the value of industrial production was 1.8% lower than in the previous month and 1.0% higher than in December 2018.

In 2019 the value of industrial production was 3.0% higher than in 2018. Industrial production grew for the sixth consecutive year, but the growth in 2019 was 2.0 percentage points lower than in 2018 (5.0% growth). The largest growth of industrial production was recorded in 2017 (by 8.4%).

In 2019 the value of industrial production was higher in manufacturing (by 3.4%) and lower in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply and in mining and quarrying (by 0.8% and 3.6%, respectively).

Turnover and the value of stocks in industry lower at the monthly level

In December 2019 turnover in industry was 1.8% lower than in the previous month and 1.5% higher than in December 2018. Turnover at the monthly level declined in both domestic and non-domestic market (by 0.6% and 0.9%, respectively).

In 2019 turnover in industry increased by 2.3% compared to 2018. It increased by 3.1% in the non-domestic market and by 1.0% in the domestic market. Turnover also increased in all main industrial groupings, the most in consumer goods industries (by 4.5%).

In December 2019 the value of stocks in industrial production was 0.5% lower than in the previous month and 2.9% higher than in December 2018. In 2019 the value of stocks was 4.1% higher than in 2018.

Disclaimer

Statistical Office of The Republic of Slovenia published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 09:42:01 UTC
