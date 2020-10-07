Statistical Office of Republic of Slovenia : The value of industrial production in March 2020 10.7% lower than in February 2020

The value of industrial production in March 2020 10.7% lower at the monthly level and 7.6% lower at the annual level

In March 2020 the value of industrial production was 10.7% lower than in February 2020 and 7.6% lower than in March 2019. This was the largest monthly decline in industrial production since November 2008, when production fell by 12.0% compared to October 2008.

Monthly decline in industrial production was due to decreased production in manufacturing (by 12.2%). Production increased in mining and quarrying and in electricity, gas and steam supply (by 4.9% and 4.4%, respectively).

Decline in production in March also influenced the value of industrial production in the first quarter of 2020, which was 2.0% lower than in the first quarter of 2019.

At the monthly level production was lower in all main industrial groupings, especially in capital goods industries (by 20.9%). It was lower by 4.2% in consumer goods industries and by 2.1% in intermediate goods industries.

Turnover in industry at the monthly level fell to a record low, the value of stocks slightly lower than in the previous month

In March 2020 turnover in industry was 14.2% lower than in the previous month. It declined by 15.2% in the non-domestic market and by 10.6% in the domestic market.

Turnover in industry has never been lower at the monthly level (data are available since January 2000). The second largest monthly decline was recorded in November 2008, when turnover declined by 12.8% compared to October 2008.

Compared to last year's March, turnover was lower by 10.1%. It declined by 11.3% in the non-domestic market and by 6.0% in the domestic market.

Enterprises in capital goods industries suffered the largest decline in turnover. This main industrial grouping consists of enterprises whose activities belong to NACE / SKD 2008 divisions 28, 29, 33 or to NACE / SKD 2008 groups 25.1-25.4, 26.2, 26.3, 26.5, 26.6, 30.1-30.4 and 32.5 - more on NACE / SKD 2008 classification here.

At the monthly level, total turnover in capital goods industries fell by 28.4% and turnover in the non-domestic market by 30.4%. At the annual level, total turnover fell by 23.5% and turnover in the non-domestic market by 26.2%.

In March 2020 the value of stocks in industrial production was 0.4% lower than in the previous month and 2.2% higher than in last year's March.