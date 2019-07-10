Log in
Statistical Office of Republic of Slovenia : The value of industrial production in May 2019 0.8% lower at the monthly level

07/10/2019 | 04:58am EDT
The value of industrial production lower at the monthly level

In May 2019, after the growth in April, the value of industrial production decreased at the monthly level (by 0.8%). We continue to record growth at the annual level (by 3.1%).

At the monthly level industrial production in mining and quarrying increased by 2.8% and in electricity, gas and steam supply by 2.3%. Production in manufacturing decreased by 1.2%.

Minimal growth of turnover in industry at the monthly level, the value of stocks declined

In May 2019 turnover in industry was higher by 0.3% compared to April 2019. The minimal growth was due to turnover in the non-domestic market, which grew by 0.7%. Turnover in the domestic market declined by 4.4%.

At the annual level turnover in industry was higher by 2.4%, again due to higher turnover in the non-domestic market (by 4.0%). Turnover in the domestic market declined by 2.1%. This was only the second turnover decline in the domestic market since the beginning of 2017: the first one occurred in January 2019.

In May 2019, after two consecutive growths, the value of stocks of finished and unfinished production decreased at the monthly level (by 1.4%). The value of stocks fell in intermediate goods industries and in capital goods industries (by 1.6% and 3.6%, respectively) but grew in consumer goods industries (by 0.7%).

Statistical Office of The Republic of Slovenia published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 08:57:06 UTC
