Statistical Office of Republic of Slovenia : The value of industrial production in May 2019 0.8% lower at the monthly level

In May 2019, after the growth in April, the value of industrial production decreased at the monthly level (by 0.8%). We continue to record growth at the annual level (by 3.1%).

At the monthly level industrial production in mining and quarrying increased by 2.8% and in electricity, gas and steam supply by 2.3%. Production in manufacturing decreased by 1.2%.

Minimal growth of turnover in industry at the monthly level, the value of stocks declined

In May 2019 turnover in industry was higher by 0.3% compared to April 2019. The minimal growth was due to turnover in the non-domestic market, which grew by 0.7%. Turnover in the domestic market declined by 4.4%.

At the annual level turnover in industry was higher by 2.4%, again due to higher turnover in the non-domestic market (by 4.0%). Turnover in the domestic market declined by 2.1%. This was only the second turnover decline in the domestic market since the beginning of 2017: the first one occurred in January 2019.

In May 2019, after two consecutive growths, the value of stocks of finished and unfinished production decreased at the monthly level (by 1.4%). The value of stocks fell in intermediate goods industries and in capital goods industries (by 1.6% and 3.6%, respectively) but grew in consumer goods industries (by 0.7%).

