Statistical Office of Republic of Slovenia : The value of industrial production in May 2020 9.0% higher than in April 2020

07/10/2020 | 04:46am EDT
The value of industrial production in May 2020 higher at the monthly level, but at the annual level lower for three consecutive months

After two consecutive months of record lows (the 11.1% decrease in March 2020 and the 16.0% decrease in April 2020), the value of industrial production in May 2020 recovered at the monthly level. It was higher by 9.0%. Monthly growth of industrial production was influenced by the growth in manufacturing, where production grew by 10.2%. In electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, and in mining and quarrying it declined slightly (by 0.1% and 1.1%, respectively).

At the annual level the decline in production continued. Compared to May 2019, the value of industrial production in May 2020 was lower by 16.9% (in March 2020 it was lower by 8.9% and in April 2020 by 24.2%).

In the main industrial groupings, the value of industrial production at the annual level increased in consumer goods industries (by 1.5%). It decreased in intermediate goods industries and in capital goods industries (by 22.4% and 23.5%, respectively).

Turnover in industry higher at the monthly level, the value of stocks lower

After the 14.8% decrease in March 2020 and the 21.9% decrease in April 2020, turnover in industry in May 2020 increased by 15.2% at the monthly level. It increased by 17.0% in the domestic market and by 16.2% in the non-domestic market.

Compared to May 2019, turnover in industry in May 2020 was lower by 20.5% (in March 2020 it was lower by 11.6% and in April 2020 by 31.7%). Turnover in May was lower by 10.5% in the domestic market and by 23.3% in the non-domestic market.

In the main industrial groupings, turnover of enterprises in capital goods industries grew the most (by 36.1%) at the monthly level. At the annual level it declined the most (by 28.3%) for the third consecutive month.

In May 2020 the value of stocks in industrial production was 0.6% lower than in April 2020 and 3.2% higher than in May 2019. At the monthly level the value of stocks increased in mining and quarrying (by 12.2%) and decreased in manufacturing (by 0.7%).

Disclaimer

Statistical Office of The Republic of Slovenia published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 08:45:09 UTC
