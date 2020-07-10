Statistical Office of Republic of Slovenia : The value of industrial production in May 2020 9.0% higher than in April 2020

After two consecutive months of record lows (the 11.1% decrease in March 2020 and the 16.0% decrease in April 2020), the value of industrial production in May 2020 recovered at the monthly level. It was higher by 9.0%. Monthly growth of industrial production was influenced by the growth in manufacturing, where production grew by 10.2%. In electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, and in mining and quarrying it declined slightly (by 0.1% and 1.1%, respectively).

At the annual level the decline in production continued. Compared to May 2019, the value of industrial production in May 2020 was lower by 16.9% (in March 2020 it was lower by 8.9% and in April 2020 by 24.2%).

In the main industrial groupings, the value of industrial production at the annual level increased in consumer goods industries (by 1.5%). It decreased in intermediate goods industries and in capital goods industries (by 22.4% and 23.5%, respectively).

Turnover in industry higher at the monthly level, the value of stocks lower

After the 14.8% decrease in March 2020 and the 21.9% decrease in April 2020, turnover in industry in May 2020 increased by 15.2% at the monthly level. It increased by 17.0% in the domestic market and by 16.2% in the non-domestic market.

Compared to May 2019, turnover in industry in May 2020 was lower by 20.5% (in March 2020 it was lower by 11.6% and in April 2020 by 31.7%). Turnover in May was lower by 10.5% in the domestic market and by 23.3% in the non-domestic market.

In the main industrial groupings, turnover of enterprises in capital goods industries grew the most (by 36.1%) at the monthly level. At the annual level it declined the most (by 28.3%) for the third consecutive month.

In May 2020 the value of stocks in industrial production was 0.6% lower than in April 2020 and 3.2% higher than in May 2019. At the monthly level the value of stocks increased in mining and quarrying (by 12.2%) and decreased in manufacturing (by 0.7%).

