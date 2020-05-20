Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Statistical Office of Republic of Slovenia : Young people are the most satisfied

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 09:59am EDT
In April 2020 we issued another Stat'o'book, the 2020 edition, presenting selected data from all areas on which we are publishing the data.

We also checked how Slovenian residents were satisfied with life in general, finances and work. In 2019, young people (16-29 years) were the most satisfied with all three categories. On the scale from 0 to 10, overall life satisfaction was rated 8.1. The most satisfied were young persons in the Zasavska statistical region (8.9) and the least in the Notranjska statistical region (6.5). Representatives of the middle generation (30-49 years) rated overall life satisfaction with 7.5; they were the most satisfied in the Gorenjska statistical region (7.8) and least in the Pomurska statistical region (7.2). The elderly population of Slovenia (50 years or older) was the least satisfied with their finances (5.9); the least satisfied were in the Pomurska statistical region (5.3) and the most in the Osrednjeslovenska statistical region (6.4).

[Attachment]

You might be also interested in how the residents of other EU-28 member states are satisfied with finances, housing, health and other areas of life. We invite you to check out our online application Quality of Life. More interesting data from various themes are available in the electronic version of Stat'o'book. And even more data can be found in our SiStat Database.

Some infographics extend over two pages, so we recommend that you adjust your computer to viewing two pages at a time. We recommend that you do so by downloading the Stat'o'book to your computer and opening it in Adobe Acrobat Reader, where a two-page view has already been selected for you.

Disclaimer

Statistical Office of The Republic of Slovenia published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 13:58:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:11aBank of England governor Bailey speaks in parliament
RE
10:10aU.S. airlines step up safety measures in preparation for recovery
RE
10:09aGALERA THERAPEUTICS : Announces Presentation of Avasopasem Manganese Data at ASCO 2020 Virtual Scientific Program
PU
10:08aGlobal stocks surge to 10-week high on recovery hopes
RE
10:08aGlobal stocks surge to 10-week high on recovery hopes
RE
10:07aBoE looking at sub-zero rate lessons from other central banks - Bailey
RE
10:07aSouth African retailer Edcon can be saved, say administrators
RE
10:06aJohnson & Johnson to stop selling talc baby powder in U.S. and Canada
RE
10:05aEUROZONE : Consumer Confidence better than estimates at -19
10:04aGlobal stocks surge to 10-week high on recovery hopes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC., : NETEASE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
2TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL S A : Confirms UK North Sea Assets Sale Under Modified Terms
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : - Disclosure of large shareholdings
4Norwegian Air's lessors take majority ownership
5MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : MARKS & SPENCER : AND SPENCER GROUP PLC FULL YEAR RESULTS FOR 52 WEEKS ENDED 28 MA..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group