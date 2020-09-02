Statistical Press Release – Banking interest rates on new loans and deposits – July 2020

In July, the average interest rate on new loans granted to non-financial corporations increased by 26 basis points (b.p.) to 1.99%.

The interest rate on operations above €1 million stood at 1.88% (1.59% in June) (Chart 1) and the interest rate on operations below €1 million at 2.06% (1.83% in June).

The average interest rate on new loans to households for house purchase declined by 7 b.p., to 1.09% (Chart 2). The average interest rate on loans for consumption stood at 6.54% and the interest rate on loans for other purposes stood at 3.19%. The rates for June were 6.67% and 2.79%, respectively.