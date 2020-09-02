Statistical Press Release – Banking interest rates on new loans and deposits – July 2020

In July, the average interest rate on new loans granted to non-financial corporations increased by 26 basis points (b.p.) to 1.99%.
The interest rate on operations above €1 million stood at 1.88% (1.59% in June) (Chart 1) and the interest rate on operations below €1 million at 2.06% (1.83% in June).
The average interest rate on new loans to households for house purchase declined by 7 b.p., to 1.09% (Chart 2). The average interest rate on loans for consumption stood at 6.54% and the interest rate on loans for other purposes stood at 3.19%. The rates for June were 6.67% and 2.79%, respectively.
Disclaimer
Banco de Portugal published this content on 02 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2020 10:19:07 UTC