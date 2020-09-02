Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Statistical Press Release – Banking interest rates on new loans and deposits – July 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 06:20am EDT

In July, the average interest rate on new loans granted to non-financial corporations increased by 26 basis points (b.p.) to 1.99%.

The interest rate on operations above €1 million stood at 1.88% (1.59% in June) (Chart 1) and the interest rate on operations below €1 million at 2.06% (1.83% in June).

The average interest rate on new loans to households for house purchase declined by 7 b.p., to 1.09% (Chart 2). The average interest rate on loans for consumption stood at 6.54% and the interest rate on loans for other purposes stood at 3.19%. The rates for June were 6.67% and 2.79%, respectively.

Disclaimer

Banco de Portugal published this content on 02 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2020 10:19:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:42aAT HOME : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:40aCENTRAL OHIO UROLOGY GROUP : First in Region to Offer Micro-Ultrasound for Most Accurate Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
BU
06:38aDeutsche Boerse wants power to name and shame in Wirecard's wake
RE
06:36aAXIATA : Growth Expert, Stjepan Udovicic, takes the saddle as 9mobile's Chief Commercial Officer
AQ
06:35aEQUINOR : Kontraktstildeling for Snøhvit Future-prosjektet
PU
06:35aEurope needs a fully fledged capital markets union – now more than ever
PU
06:35aEQUINOR : Contract award for the Snøhvit Future project
PU
06:35aXINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
06:32aMVC CAPITAL, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
06:32aTRANE TECHNOLOGIES : Launches Center for Healthy and Efficient Spaces to Help Create Safer, Healthier, More Resilient Communities
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla launches $5 billion capital raise, tapping in on share surge
2BAYER AG : BAYER : appeals $20.5 mln Roundup ruling to California Supreme Court
3AIRBUS SE : Qatar Airways agrees delivery delays with Airbus, still talking to Boeing
4BIOMÉRIEUX : BIOMÉRIEUX : – First-Half 2020 Results
5PHARMASGP HOLDING SE : PHARMASGP HOLDING SE: Sempora market study sees PharmaSGP as the winner in the corona c..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group