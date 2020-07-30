Log in
Statistical Review 2020

07/30/2020

The Statistical Review, which UKPIA has published since 2003, is a comprehensive and accessible compilation of UK downstream oil industry statistics. It draws together recent information on the sector from across a range of sources including government departments and UKPIA members.

Key statistics this year include:

  • £31.8 billion was collected in tax from road fuel duty and VAT in 2019, slightly higher than the 10-year average receipts (£30.8 bn).
  • The UK continues to be an overall importer of petroleum products, though it is a net exporter of surplus gasoline products.
  • The UK's overall GHG emissions basket decreased by 2% in 2018, while the CO2 emissions decreased by another 2.2% since 2017 - all this alongside continued economic growth.

UKPIA's Director-General, Stephen Marcos Jones, said:

'I am delighted to publish the 2020 Statistical Review. We've continued to improve the UKPIA Statistical Review and several new statistical analyses have been included in this year's publication, most notably on biofuels and UK greenhouse gas emissions.

Given the major changes to EU legislation, the UK Government's E10 Consultation, and the sector's own view of the importance of low carbon liquid fuels as shown in UKPIA's Future Vision publication in 2019, the time is right to include a fuller assessment of these important low carbon fuels in our assessment.

Clearly COVID-19 has put an enormous strain on the economy, which will be captured in next year's publication, however the UKPIA Statistical Review reminds readers of the economic impact of the downstream oil sector and its importance to the UK's energy needs.'

For an electronic version of the 2020 edition of the Statistical Review, click here.

### Ends ###

Notes to Editors:

  • The UK Petroleum Industry Association (UKPIA) represents eight oil refining and marketing companies that operate the six major oil refineries in the UK, are responsible for supplying almost 85% of fuel demand in the UK, and brand the vast majority of UK's fuel retail forecourts
  • The UKPIA Statistical Review 2019 is available on the UKPIA Website or in hard copy on request from the UKPIA Press Office.

Contact:

  • Jamie Baker, Director of External Relations, +44 (0) 2072 697 605 
  • Callan Tree, Communications & Membership Specialist, +44 (0) 7468 694 730

Disclaimer

UKPIA - UK Petroleum Industry Association published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 14:50:03 UTC
