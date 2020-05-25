Log in
Statistical Series Capital Market Indicators May 2020

05/25/2020 | 08:13am EDT

Capital market indicators­

May 2020

Statistical Series

Deutsche Bundesbank Capital market ­indicators May 2020

2

Deutsche Bundesbank Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14 60431 Frankfurt am Main Germany

Postfach 10 06 02

60006 Frankfurt am Main Germany

Tel.:

+49 (0)69 9566 3512

Email:

www.bundesbank.de/contact

Information pursuant to Section 5 of the German Teleme- dia Act (Telemediengesetz) can be found at: www.bundesbank.de/imprint

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

ISSN 2699-9153

Finalized on 20 May 2020.

This Statistical Series is released once a month and published on the basis of Section 18 of the Bundesbank Act (Gesetz über die Deutsche Bundesbank).

To be informed when new issues of this Statistical Series are published, subscribe to the newsletter at: www.bundesbank.de/statistik-newsletter_en

Up-to-date information and time series are also available online at: www.bundesbank.de/content/821976www.bundesbank.de/timeseries

Further statistics compiled by the Deutsche Bundesbank can also be accessed at the Bundesbank web pages.

A publication schedule for selected statistics can be viewed on the following page: www.bundesbank.de/statisticalcalendar

Deutsche Bundesbank Capital market ­indicators May 2020 3

Contents

I. Indices

1. Indices for securities issued by residents . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

II. Yields

1.

Issue yields, by category of securities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

2.

Yields on debt securities outstanding

a)

Yields on debt securities outstanding, by category of securities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

b)

Yields on debt securities outstanding, by residual maturity . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

c)

Yields on listed Federal securities outstanding - average, highest and lowest rates . . . . . . . . .

13

III. Term structure of interest rates in the debt securities market

a)

Term structure of interest rates in the debt securities market - estimated values, listed Federal securities .

14

b)

Term structure of interest rates in the debt securities market - estimated values, Pfandbriefe . . . . .

15

Explanatory notes

Yields . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

16

Term structure of interest rates . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

16

Securities indices . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

17

Deutsche Bundesbank Capital market ­indicators May 2020

4

Notes

Changes of definitions

Up to the end of 1999, debt securities comprise bonds, and money market paper issued by domestic banks; from January 2000, all debt securities with the exception of commercial paper issued by Corporates (Non-MFIs).

NB

Percentages are computed from figures reported in € thousand.

Abbreviations and symbols

  1. Provisional
  1. Revised
  2. Estimated

. Data unknown, not to be published or not meaningful

0 Less than 0.5 but more than nil

- Nil

Discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding.

Deutsche Bundesbank Capital market indicators 19-05-2020 5

I. Indices

Indices for securities issued by residents

Debt securities

issued by residents 1

Indices on debt securities issued by residents 2 3

Shares

Debt securities

Share price index

Performance Index

Share price index

Performance Index

REX-

iBoxx-

Composite

German

German

iBoxx-

Performance

€ Germany

Issue

CDAX share

DAX share

DAX

share index

bond index

€ Germany

index

Performance-

Yields

Yields

price index

price index

(CDAX)

(DAX)

(REX)

price index

(REXP)

index

End-

End-

End-

End-

Average

End-

End-

End-

Period

% per annum

1987=100

1987=1,000

1987=100

1987=1,000

daily rate

1998=100

1987=100

1998=100

2003

3.8

3.7

252.48

2,857.84

344.89

3,965.16

117.36

97.09

284.72

125.21

2004

3.9

3.7

268.32

3,004.65

374.09

4,256.08

120.19

99.89

303.80

134.40

2005

3.3

3.1

335.59

3,719.79

479.59

5,408.26

120.92

101.09

316.20

141.50

2006

3.8

3.8

407.16

4,429.01

595.11

6,596.92

116.78

96.69

317.05

140.98

2007

4.3

4.3

478.65

5,277.23

716.65

8,067.32

114.85

94.62

325.02

143.83

2008

4.3

4.2

266.33

3,041.60

411.51

4,810.20

121.68

102.06

357.99

161.42

2009

3.5

3.2

320.32

3,604.02

516.05

5,957.43

123.62

100.12

375.62

164.54

2010

2.6

2.5

368.72

4,053.71

611.30

6,914.19

124.96

102.95

390.67

174.97

2011

2.7

2.6

304.60

3,346.06

520.73

5,898.35

131.48

109.53

423.06

191.98

2012

1.6

1.4

380.03

4,161.30

673.11

7,612.39

135.11

111.18

442.69

200.27

2013

1.6

1.4

466.53

5,051.89

853.14

9,552.16

132.11

105.92

440.54

195.87

2014

1.2

1.0

468.39

5,044.71

879.54

9,805.55

139.68

114.37

471.82

216.25

2015

0.7

0.5

508.80

5,390.31

979.19

10,743.01

139.52

112.42

474.24

216.98

2016

0.4

0.1

526.55

5,588.27

1,042.86

11,481.06

142.50

112.72

485.31

225.72

2017

0.6

0.3

595.45

6,122.26

1,209.51

12,917.64

140.53

109.03

480.68

222.42

2018

0.7

0.4

474.85

4,862.74

990.45

10,558.96

141.84

109.71

487.68

227.73

2019

0.2

-

0.1

575.80

5,909.66

1,238.89

13,249.01

143.72

111.32

493.22

234.59

2016

Oct.

0.2

0.0

494.25

5,191.07

978.89

10,665.01

142.59

113.12

485.28

226.52

Nov.

0.3

0.2

490.37

5,179.04

971.21

10,640.30

142.37

112.33

484.67

224.92

Dec.

0.6

0.2

526.55

5,588.27

1,042.86

11,481.06

142.50

112.72

485.31

225.72

2017

Jan.

0.5

0.2

530.99

5,614.30

1,051.73

11,535.31

141.33

110.45

481.45

222.67

Feb.

0.5

0.2

543.02

5,740.60

1,078.64

11,834.41

143.32

112.08

488.38

226.19

Mar.

0.4

0.3

562.80

5,953.44

1,120.80

12,312.87

141.93

110.93

483.82

223.87

Apr.

0.3

0.2

570.29

6,004.37

1,137.78

12,438.01

141.87

111.03

483.78

224.08

May

0.5

0.3

572.60

5,990.58

1,159.99

12,615.06

141.95

110.90

484.21

223.94

June

0.5

0.2

557.50

5,841.44

1,132.19

12,325.12

140.79

109.60

480.42

221.32

July

0.5

0.4

552.08

5,743.40

1,121.34

12,118.25

140.78

108.71

480.60

221.21

Aug.

0.6

0.3

551.25

5,713.82

1,119.70

12,055.84

141.85

110.01

484.46

224.15

Sep.

0.7

0.3

585.63

6,080.19

1,189.55

12,828.86

141.21

109.06

482.44

222.43

Oct.

0.5

0.3

603.37

6,270.10

1,225.58

13,229.57

141.63

109.70

484.08

223.78

Nov.

0.5

0.3

597.74

6,172.66

1,214.16

13,023.98

141.23

109.62

482.90

223.63

Dec.

1.2

0.3

595.45

6,122.26

1,209.51

12,917.64

140.53

109.03

480.68

222.42

2018

Jan.

0.8

0.5

608.72

6,250.68

1,236.54

13,189.48

139.19

107.24

476.34

220.12

Feb.

1.0

0.6

577.02

5,875.60

1,175.06

12,435.85

139.24

107.33

476.80

220.54

Mar.

0.6

0.5

561.97

5,715.45

1,144.50

12,096.73

140.36

108.53

480.92

223.00

Apr.

0.6

0.5

579.61

5,916.24

1,187.85

12,612.11

139.85

108.02

479.42

221.98

May

0.7

0.5

572.08

5,804.98

1,192.30

12,604.89

141.11

109.76

483.98

225.67

June

0.5

0.4

557.27

5,668.60

1,162.24

12,306.00

141.29

109.87

484.77

225.89

July

0.8

0.3

580.49

5,898.69

1,210.78

12,805.50

140.83

108.50

483.35

224.63

Aug.

0.6

0.3

567.19

5,695.34

1,183.07

12,364.06

141.24

109.06

484.93

226.15

Sep.

0.6

0.4

556.11

5,641.29

1,159.95

12,246.73

140.34

108.01

482.02

224.18

Oct.

0.8

0.5

519.54

5,273.14

1,083.66

11,447.51

141.11

108.69

484.87

225.61

Nov.

0.5

0.4

509.46

5,185.50

1,062.63

11,257.24

141.47

109.14

486.30

226.55

Dec.

1.0

0.3

474.85

4,862.74

990.45

10,558.96

141.84

109.71

487.68

227.73

2019

Jan.

0.6

0.3

505.55

5,128.61

1,057.30

11,173.10

142.15

110.01

488.86

229.54

Feb.

0.4

0.2

517.62

5,284.27

1,083.17

11,515.64

142.06

109.52

488.60

228.75

Mar.

0.3

0.2

516.84

5,274.00

1,083.74

11,526.04

143.19

111.35

492.53

232.58

Apr.

0.4

0.1

552.28

5,626.34

1,162.42

12,344.08

142.69

110.72

490.85

231.26

May

0.3

0.1

510.79

5,235.06

1,097.08

11,726.84

144.20

112.36

496.03

234.80

June

0.4

-

0.1

535.23

5,535.26

1,151.35

12,398.80

144.73

113.54

497.76

237.27

July

-

0.1

-

0.2

528.16

5,441.61

1,136.26

12,189.04

145.43

113.94

500.03

239.49

Aug.

-

0.1

-

0.4

518.10

5,327.67

1,114.63

11,939.28

147.13

116.35

505.60

244.97

Sep.

0.0

-

0.4

535.82

5,545.79

1,152.86

12,428.08

145.93

114.98

501.23

242.30

Oct.

-

0.1

-

0.2

554.98

5,741.56

1,194.09

12,866.79

144.91

113.34

497.53

238.84

Nov.

0.2

-

0.1

571.40

5,906.48

1,229.42

13,236.38

144.67

112.86

496.58

237.84

Dec.

0.5

-

0.1

575.80

5,909.66

1,238.89

13,249.01

143.72

111.32

493.22

234.59

2020

Jan.

0.2

-

0.1

565.28

5,790.54

1,216.25

12,981.97

144.88

113.14

497.10

239.46

Feb.

0.1

-

0.2

516.08

5,287.76

1,113.36

11,890.35

146.02

114.54

500.85

242.68

Mar.

0.1

-

0.2

429.84

4,416.97

927.23

9,935.84

145.13

113.12

497.56

239.67

Apr.

.

-

0.1

471.38

4,804.60

1,020.92

10,861.64

144.99

114.35

496.93

242.26

1Average of year or month; see explanatory notes for further details. 2End of year or month. 3Source: Deutsche Börse AG; see explanatory notes for further details.

Deutsche Bundesbank Capital market indicators 19-05-2020 6

II. Yields

1. Issue yields, by category of securities

% per annum

Bank debt securities

Public debt securities

Debt

securities issued

of which:

by special

Other

Corporate

Listed

Mortgage

Public

purpose credit

bank debt

bonds

Federal debt

Period

Total

Total

Pfandbriefe

Pfandbriefe

institutions

securities

(non-MFIs)

Total

securities

2003

3.8

3.8

3.8

3.7

3.9

3.8

3.4

3.8

3.8

2004

3.9

3.7

3.7

3.6

3.7

3.8

5.7

3.8

3.5

2005

3.3

3.2

3.2

3.1

3.3

3.1

6.3

3.2

3.2

2006

3.8

3.8

3.8

3.8

4.0

3.8

3.3

3.8

3.8

2007

4.3

4.5

4.4

4.4

4.5

4.5

6.3

4.3

4.2

2008

4.3

4.5

4.5

4.4

4.4

4.7

6.7

4.0

3.9

2009

3.5

3.5

3.5

3.4

3.1

3.8

5.9

3.1

3.0

2010

2.6

2.7

2.6

2.6

2.4

3.0

.

2.4

2.4

2011

2.7

3.0

3.0

3.1

2.8

3.1

6.6

2.5

2.3

2012

1.6

1.8

1.7

1.8

1.5

2.3

5.0

1.3

1.2

2013

1.6

1.8

1.5

1.6

1.2

2.3

4.8

1.3

1.2

2014

1.2

1.3

1.1

1.3

0.9

1.8

5.5

1.1

0.9

2015

0.7

0.7

0.5

0.6

0.4

1.3

5.1

0.4

0.4

2016

1

0.4

0.6

0.3

0.4

0.4

1.2

3.8

0.1

-

0.1

2017

1

0.6

0.6

0.5

0.5

0.5

1.2

3.7

0.4

0.2

2018

0.7

0.6

0.5

0.5

0.5

1.1

3.8

0.6

0.4

2019

0.2

0.4

0.3

0.4

0.3

0.8

3.3

-

0.1

-

0.3

2016

Oct.

0.2

0.4

0.5

0.3

0.3

0.8

2.7

0.0

-

0.1

Nov.

0.3

0.5

0.2

0.8

0.5

0.8

4.8

0.3

0.1

Dec.

0.6

0.9

0.4

0.2

0.6

1.2

2.8

-

0.2

-

0.3

2017

Jan.

0.5

0.6

0.1

0.6

0.3

1.8

1.4

0.4

0.5

Feb.

0.5

0.6

0.3

0.7

0.5

1.4

0.9

0.2

0.1

Mar.

0.4

0.7

0.3

1.1

0.5

1.5

4.1

0.3

0.2

Apr.

0.3

0.6

0.6

0.4

0.5

0.9

4.4

0.1

0.0

May

0.5

0.7

0.6

0.4

0.5

1.2

2.7

0.4

0.3

June

0.5

0.6

0.4

0.3

0.6

1.0

5.6

0.4

0.1

July

0.5

0.4

1.0

0.2

0.4

1.0

3.1

0.5

0.4

Aug.

0.6

0.7

0.8

0.2

0.7

1.1

3.9

0.4

0.2

Sep.

0.7

0.6

0.4

0.4

0.6

1.0

4.0

0.4

0.3

Oct.

0.5

0.5

0.6

0.6

0.2

1.0

5.4

0.6

0.3

Nov.

0.5

0.5

0.3

0.5

0.5

0.9

4.1

0.3

0.2

Dec.

1

1.2

0.8

0.4

0.7

0.4

1.0

4.9

0.3

0.3

2018

Jan.

0.8

0.7

0.6

0.6

0.6

1.4

4.0

0.7

0.7

Feb.

1.0

0.8

0.6

0.4

0.7

1.4

6.1

0.8

0.6

Mar.

0.6

0.4

0.5

0.8

0.3

1.1

1.9

0.6

0.5

Apr.

0.6

0.6

0.7

0.5

0.5

1.3

2.7

0.5

0.4

May

0.7

0.7

0.5

0.3

0.8

1.1

4.0

0.4

0.4

June

0.5

0.3

0.4

0.4

0.2

0.9

2.6

0.6

0.4

July

0.8

0.7

0.6

0.7

0.7

1.0

5.7

0.5

0.2

Aug.

0.6

0.8

0.5

0.3

0.3

0.9

4.5

0.4

0.2

Sep.

0.6

0.5

0.5

0.8

0.5

1.0

2.0

0.6

0.4

Oct.

0.8

0.8

0.6

1.1

0.6

1.1

3.5

0.6

0.4

Nov.

0.5

0.3

0.5

0.4

0.2

1.0

5.3

0.6

0.3

Dec.

1.0

0.5

0.5

-

0.2

1.0

2.7

0.4

-

0.1

2019

Jan.

0.6

0.7

0.7

0.6

0.7

1.0

1.4

0.5

0.1

Feb.

0.4

0.5

0.6

0.6

0.2

1.5

6.0

0.2

0.1

Mar.

0.3

0.7

0.5

0.8

0.3

1.0

2.9

0.2

0.0

Apr.

0.4

0.7

0.9

0.6

0.6

0.7

2.8

0.1

0.0

May

0.3

0.4

0.6

0.2

0.1

0.9

8.6

-

0.1

-

0.2

June

0.4

0.6

0.1

0.2

0.6

0.8

3.2

-

0.1

-

0.2

July

-

0.1

0.0

0.0

0.1

-

0.1

0.4

4.5

-

0.2

-

0.4

Aug.

-

0.1

0.2

-

0.1

-

0.1

0.3

0.8

-

0.4

-

0.6

Sep.

0.0

0.3

-

0.1

-

0.1

0.5

0.4

0.5

-

0.4

-

0.6

Oct.

-

0.1

0.1

-

0.2

0.0

0.0

0.3

2.7

-

0.4

-

0.5

Nov.

0.2

0.5

0.1

0.2

0.1

1.1

2.6

-

0.2

-

0.4

Dec.

0.5

0.5

0.1

1.2

0.6

0.6

3.9

-

0.2

-

0.3

2020

Jan.

0.2

0.1

0.0

0.1

-

0.2

1.2

2.1

0.0

-

0.3

Feb.

0.1

-

0.1

-

0.1

0.2

-

0.2

0.5

3.7

-

0.1

-

0.4

Mar.

0.1

0.1

-

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.3

3.9

-

0.1

-

0.5

1Sectoral reclassification of debt securities.

Deutsche Bundesbank Capital market indicators 19-05-2020 7

II. Yields

2a) Yields on debt securities outstanding, by category of securities

% per annum

Bank debt securities

Public debt securities

of which:

Listed Federal securities

of which:

Debt

With a maturity

securities issued

of more than 9

by special

Other

Corporate

up to and

Mortgage

Public

purpose credit

bank debt

bonds

including

Period

Total 1

Total 1

Pfandbriefe

Pfandbriefe

institutions

securities

(non-MFIs)

Total 1

Total

10 years 2

2003

3.7

3.7

3.7

3.6

3.7

4.1

5.0

3.8

3.8

4.1

2004

3.7

3.6

3.6

3.5

3.6

3.8

4.0

3.7

3.8

4.0

2005

3.1

3.1

3.1

3.0

3.1

3.3

3.7

3.2

3.2

3.4

2006

3.8

3.8

3.8

3.8

3.8

3.9

4.2

3.7

3.7

3.8

2007

4.3

4.4

4.4

4.4

4.4

4.6

5.0

4.3

4.2

4.2

2008

4.2

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.3

5.0

6.3

4.0

4.0

4.0

2009

3.2

3.5

3.3

3.4

3.3

4.2

5.5

3.1

3.0

3.2

2010

2.5

2.7

2.5

2.6

2.6

3.1

4.0

2.4

2.4

2.7

2011

2.6

2.9

2.7

2.9

2.7

3.5

4.3

2.4

2.4

2.6

2012

1.4

1.6

1.4

1.5

1.4

2.4

3.7

1.3

1.3

1.5

2013

1.4

1.3

1.3

1.2

1.1

1.9

3.4

1.3

1.3

1.6

2014

1.0

0.9

0.9

0.9

0.7

1.4

2.9

1.0

1.0

1.2

2015

0.5

0.5

0.4

0.4

0.2

1.2

2.4

0.4

0.4

0.5

2016

3

0.1

0.3

0.2

0.2

-

0.1

1.2

2.1

0.0

0.0

0.1

2017

3

0.3

0.4

0.3

0.4

0.2

1.2

1.7

0.2

0.2

0.3

2018

0.4

0.6

0.4

0.5

0.4

1.3

2.5

0.3

0.3

0.4

2019

-

0.1

0.1

0.0

0.1

-

0.1

0.9

2.5

-

0.2

-

0.3

-

0.3

2016

July

3

-

0.1

0.2

0.0

0.0

-

0.3

1.1

1.7

-

0.2

-

0.2

-

0.2

Aug.

-

0.1

0.1

0.0

0.0

-

0.3

1.0

1.6

-

0.2

-

0.2

-

0.1

Sep.

-

0.1

0.1

0.0

0.0

-

0.2

1.1

1.6

-

0.2

-

0.2

-

0.1

Oct.

0.0

0.2

0.0

0.1

-

0.1

1.2

1.7

-

0.1

-

0.1

0.0

Nov.

0.2

0.4

0.2

0.2

0.1

1.4

2.0

0.1

0.0

0.2

Dec.

0.2

0.4

0.3

0.3

0.1

1.3

2.0

0.1

0.1

0.3

2017

Jan.

0.2

0.4

0.2

0.3

0.2

1.3

2.0

0.1

0.1

0.3

Feb.

0.2

0.4

0.3

0.3

0.2

1.3

1.9

0.1

0.1

0.3

Mar.

0.3

0.5

0.3

0.4

0.2

1.3

1.9

0.2

0.1

0.4

Apr.

0.2

0.4

0.2

0.3

0.2

1.2

1.8

0.1

0.1

0.2

May

0.3

0.5

0.3

0.4

0.2

1.2

1.7

0.2

0.2

0.3

June

0.2

0.4

0.2

0.3

0.2

1.1

1.7

0.1

0.1

0.3

July

0.4

0.5

0.4

0.4

0.4

1.2

1.7

0.3

0.3

0.5

Aug.

0.3

0.4

0.3

0.4

0.3

1.1

1.6

0.2

0.2

0.4

Sep.

0.3

0.4

0.3

0.3

0.2

1.1

1.7

0.2

0.2

0.4

Oct.

0.3

0.4

0.3

0.4

0.2

1.1

1.6

0.3

0.2

0.4

Nov.

0.3

0.4

0.3

0.3

0.2

1.0

1.6

0.2

0.2

0.3

Dec.

3

0.3

0.4

0.3

0.4

0.2

1.0

1.7

0.2

0.2

0.3

2018

Jan.

0.5

0.6

0.4

0.5

0.4

1.1

1.8

0.4

0.4

0.5

Feb.

0.6

0.7

0.5

0.6

0.6

1.3

2.1

0.5

0.5

0.7

Mar.

0.5

0.7

0.5

0.6

0.5

1.3

2.1

0.4

0.4

0.5

Apr.

0.5

0.6

0.5

0.5

0.4

1.3

2.3

0.4

0.4

0.5

May

0.5

0.6

0.5

0.6

0.4

1.3

2.3

0.4

0.3

0.5

June

0.4

0.6

0.4

0.5

0.4

1.4

2.4

0.3

0.2

0.3

July

0.3

0.5

0.3

0.5

0.4

1.3

2.5

0.2

0.2

0.3

Aug.

0.3

0.5

0.4

0.5

0.3

1.3

2.5

0.2

0.2

0.3

Sep.

0.4

0.6

0.4

0.5

0.4

1.4

2.7

0.3

0.3

0.4

Oct.

0.5

0.6

0.5

0.6

0.4

1.4

2.8

0.3

0.3

0.4

Nov.

0.4

0.6

0.4

0.6

0.4

1.4

3.0

0.3

0.2

0.3

Dec.

0.3

0.6

0.4

0.5

0.3

1.5

3.3

0.2

0.1

0.2

2019

Jan.

0.3

0.5

0.4

0.5

0.3

1.4

3.3

0.2

0.1

0.1

Feb.

0.2

0.4

0.3

0.4

0.2

1.3

3.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

Mar.

0.2

0.4

0.2

0.4

0.1

1.2

2.8

0.0

-

0.0

0.0

Apr.

0.1

0.3

0.2

0.3

0.1

1.1

2.6

0.0

-

0.1

-

0.0

May

0.1

0.2

0.1

0.2

0.0

1.1

2.6

-

0.1

-

0.2

-

0.1

June

-

0.1

0.1

0.0

0.0

-

0.1

1.0

2.5

-

0.2

-

0.3

-

0.3

July

-

0.2

0.0

-

0.1

-

0.1

-

0.2

0.7

2.4

-

0.3

-

0.4

-

0.4

Aug.

-

0.4

-

0.2

-

0.3

-

0.3

-

0.4

0.5

2.3

-

0.6

-

0.6

-

0.7

Sep.

-

0.4

-

0.2

-

0.3

-

0.3

-

0.4

0.6

2.3

-

0.5

-

0.6

-

0.6

Oct.

-

0.2

-

0.1

-

0.2

-

0.2

-

0.3

0.7

2.4

-

0.4

-

0.5

-

0.5

Nov.

-

0.1

0.0

-

0.1

0.0

-

0.2

0.7

2.2

-

0.3

-

0.3

-

0.4

Dec.

-

0.1

0.0

-

0.1

0.0

-

0.1

0.8

2.1

-

0.2

-

0.3

-

0.3

2020

Jan.

-

0.1

0.0

-

0.1

0.0

-

0.1

0.7

2.0

-

0.2

-

0.3

-

0.3

Feb.

-

0.2

-

0.1

-

0.2

-

0.2

-

0.3

0.6

1.8

-

0.4

-

0.4

-

0.5

Mar.

-

0.2

0.1

-

0.1

-

0.1

-

0.1

1.3

3.5

-

0.4

-

0.6

-

0.5

Apr.

-

0.1

0.3

0.0

0.1

0.0

1.6

3.7

-

0.3

-

0.4

-

0.5

1Yields for comparable categories of residual maturity, see Table II. 2b 2Only bonds eligible as underlying instruments for futures contracts; calculated as an unweighted average. 3Sectoral reclassification of debt securities.

Deutsche Bundesbank Capital market indicators 20-05-2020 8

II. Yields

2b) Yields on debt securities outstanding, by residual maturity *

% per annum

Mean residual maturity of … years

More than 7

of which

More than 1

More than 2

More than 3

More than 4

More than 5

More than 6

More than 7

More than 8

More than 9

Period

and up to 2

and up to 3

and up to 4

and up to 5

and up to 6

and up to 7

Total

and up to 8

and up to 9

and up to 10

Debt securities, total

2003

2.6

2.8

3.1

3.4

3.6

3.8

4.2

3.9

4.0

4.1

2004

2.5

2.8

3.1

3.3

3.5

3.7

4.2

3.9

4.0

4.1

2005

2.4

2.6

2.7

2.9

3.0

3.1

3.5

3.2

3.3

3.4

2006

3.5

3.5

3.6

3.7

3.7

3.8

3.9

3.8

3.8

3.8

2007

4.2

4.3

4.3

4.2

4.3

4.3

4.4

4.3

4.3

4.3

2008

4.1

4.0

4.0

4.1

4.1

4.2

4.3

4.1

4.2

4.2

2009

1.9

2.2

2.6

2.8

3.1

3.2

3.7

3.4

3.5

3.4

2010

1.1

1.5

1.7

2.1

2.3

2.6

3.1

2.7

2.8

2.9

2011

1.5

1.7

2.0

2.2

2.5

2.6

3.0

2.6

2.7

2.9

2012

0.4

0.5

0.7

1.0

1.2

1.3

1.9

1.4

1.5

1.7

2013

0.3

0.4

0.6

0.9

1.0

1.2

1.9

1.3

1.5

1.7

2014

0.2

0.2

0.4

0.5

0.7

0.9

1.5

1.0

1.2

1.3

2015

-

0.1

-

0.0

0.0

0.2

0.3

0.3

0.8

0.4

0.5

0.8

2016

-

0.4

-

0.3

-

0.3

-

0.2

-

0.1

0.0

0.4

0.0

0.3

0.4

2017

-

0.6

-

0.4

-

0.3

-

0.2

0.0

0.1

0.7

0.3

0.4

0.6

2018

-

0.4

-

0.3

-

0.1

0.1

0.2

0.4

0.8

0.6

0.6

0.6

2019

-

0.5

-

0.4

-

0.3

-

0.3

-

0.1

-

0.0

0.1

-

0.1

-

0.1

0.0

2018

Feb.

-

0.5

-

0.2

-

0.1

0.2

0.4

0.5

1.0

0.7

0.8

0.8

Mar.

-

0.5

-

0.3

-

0.1

0.1

0.3

0.5

0.9

0.6

0.7

0.7

Apr.

-

0.5

-

0.3

-

0.1

0.1

0.3

0.4

0.8

0.5

0.7

0.6

May

-

0.5

-

0.3

-

0.1

0.1

0.3

0.5

0.8

0.6

0.6

0.6

June

-

0.4

-

0.4

-

0.2

0.0

0.2

0.4

0.7

0.5

0.5

0.5

July

-

0.4

-

0.4

-

0.2

0.0

0.1

0.4

0.6

0.4

0.4

0.5

Aug.

-

0.4

-

0.4

-

0.2

0.0

0.1

0.4

0.7

0.5

0.4

0.5

Sep.

-

0.4

-

0.3

-

0.1

0.1

0.2

0.4

0.7

0.6

0.5

0.6

Oct.

-

0.4

-

0.3

-

0.1

0.2

0.2

0.5

0.8

0.6

0.5

0.6

Nov.

-

0.4

-

0.3

-

0.1

0.1

0.2

0.4

0.7

0.6

0.5

0.5

Dec.

-

0.4

-

0.3

-

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.4

0.6

0.5

0.4

0.4

2019

Jan.

-

0.4

-

0.3

-

0.1

0.0

0.1

0.3

0.5

0.4

0.3

0.4

Feb.

-

0.3

-

0.3

-

0.1

0.0

0.1

0.2

0.5

0.3

0.2

0.4

Mar.

-

0.4

-

0.3

-

0.2

-

0.1

0.1

0.2

0.4

0.3

0.1

0.3

Apr.

-

0.4

-

0.3

-

0.2

-

0.1

0.0

0.1

0.4

0.2

0.1

0.2

May

-

0.4

-

0.4

-

0.3

-

0.2

0.0

0.1

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

June

-