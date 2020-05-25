|
Statistical Series Capital Market Indicators May 2020
05/25/2020 | 08:13am EDT
Capital market indicators
May 2020
Statistical Series
Deutsche Bundesbank Capital market indicators May 2020
2
Deutsche Bundesbank Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14 60431 Frankfurt am Main Germany
Postfach 10 06 02
60006 Frankfurt am Main Germany
Information pursuant to Section 5 of the German Teleme- dia Act (Telemediengesetz) can be found at: www.bundesbank.de/imprint
Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.
ISSN 2699-9153
Finalized on 20 May 2020.
Deutsche Bundesbank Capital market indicators May 2020 3
Contents
I. Indices
|
1. Indices for securities issued by residents . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5
II. Yields
|
1.
|
Issue yields, by category of securities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
6
|
2.
|
Yields on debt securities outstanding
|
|
|
a)
|
Yields on debt securities outstanding, by category of securities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
7
|
|
b)
|
Yields on debt securities outstanding, by residual maturity . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
8
|
|
c)
|
Yields on listed Federal securities outstanding - average, highest and lowest rates . . . . . . . . .
|
13
III. Term structure of interest rates in the debt securities market
|
a)
|
Term structure of interest rates in the debt securities market - estimated values, listed Federal securities .
|
14
|
b)
|
Term structure of interest rates in the debt securities market - estimated values, Pfandbriefe . . . . .
|
15
Explanatory notes
|
Yields . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
16
|
Term structure of interest rates . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
16
|
Securities indices . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
17
Deutsche Bundesbank Capital market indicators May 2020
4
Notes
Changes of definitions
Up to the end of 1999, debt securities comprise bonds, and money market paper issued by domestic banks; from January 2000, all debt securities with the exception of commercial paper issued by Corporates (Non-MFIs).
NB
Percentages are computed from figures reported in € thousand.
Abbreviations and symbols
-
Provisional
-
Revised
-
Estimated
. Data unknown, not to be published or not meaningful
0 Less than 0.5 but more than nil
- Nil
Discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding.
Deutsche Bundesbank Capital market indicators 19-05-2020 5
I. Indices
Indices for securities issued by residents
|
|
|
Debt securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued by residents 1
|
|
Indices on debt securities issued by residents 2 3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
Debt securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share price index
|
|
Performance Index
|
|
Share price index
|
|
Performance Index
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REX-
|
iBoxx-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Composite
|
|
German
|
German
|
|
iBoxx-
|
Performance
|
€ Germany
|
|
|
Issue
|
|
|
|
CDAX share
|
|
DAX share
|
DAX
|
|
share index
|
bond index
|
|
€ Germany
|
index
|
Performance-
|
|
|
Yields
|
|
Yields
|
|
price index
|
|
price index
|
(CDAX)
|
|
(DAX)
|
(REX)
|
|
price index
|
(REXP)
|
index
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End-
|
|
End-
|
End-
|
|
End-
|
Average
|
|
End-
|
End-
|
End-
|
Period
|
% per annum
|
|
|
1987=100
|
|
1987=1,000
|
1987=100
|
|
1987=1,000
|
daily rate
|
|
1998=100
|
1987=100
|
1998=100
|
2003
|
|
|
3.8
|
|
3.7
|
252.48
|
|
2,857.84
|
344.89
|
|
3,965.16
|
117.36
|
|
97.09
|
284.72
|
125.21
|
2004
|
|
|
3.9
|
|
3.7
|
268.32
|
|
3,004.65
|
374.09
|
|
4,256.08
|
120.19
|
|
99.89
|
303.80
|
134.40
|
2005
|
|
|
3.3
|
|
3.1
|
335.59
|
|
3,719.79
|
479.59
|
|
5,408.26
|
120.92
|
|
101.09
|
316.20
|
141.50
|
2006
|
|
|
3.8
|
|
3.8
|
407.16
|
|
4,429.01
|
595.11
|
|
6,596.92
|
116.78
|
|
96.69
|
317.05
|
140.98
|
2007
|
|
|
4.3
|
|
4.3
|
478.65
|
|
5,277.23
|
716.65
|
|
8,067.32
|
114.85
|
|
94.62
|
325.02
|
143.83
|
2008
|
|
|
4.3
|
|
4.2
|
266.33
|
|
3,041.60
|
411.51
|
|
4,810.20
|
121.68
|
|
102.06
|
357.99
|
161.42
|
2009
|
|
|
3.5
|
|
3.2
|
320.32
|
|
3,604.02
|
516.05
|
|
5,957.43
|
123.62
|
|
100.12
|
375.62
|
164.54
|
2010
|
|
|
2.6
|
|
2.5
|
368.72
|
|
4,053.71
|
611.30
|
|
6,914.19
|
124.96
|
|
102.95
|
390.67
|
174.97
|
2011
|
|
|
2.7
|
|
2.6
|
304.60
|
|
3,346.06
|
520.73
|
|
5,898.35
|
131.48
|
|
109.53
|
423.06
|
191.98
|
2012
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
1.4
|
380.03
|
|
4,161.30
|
673.11
|
|
7,612.39
|
135.11
|
|
111.18
|
442.69
|
200.27
|
2013
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
1.4
|
466.53
|
|
5,051.89
|
853.14
|
|
9,552.16
|
132.11
|
|
105.92
|
440.54
|
195.87
|
2014
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
1.0
|
468.39
|
|
5,044.71
|
879.54
|
|
9,805.55
|
139.68
|
|
114.37
|
471.82
|
216.25
|
2015
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
0.5
|
508.80
|
|
5,390.31
|
979.19
|
|
10,743.01
|
139.52
|
|
112.42
|
474.24
|
216.98
|
2016
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
0.1
|
526.55
|
|
5,588.27
|
1,042.86
|
|
11,481.06
|
142.50
|
|
112.72
|
485.31
|
225.72
|
2017
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
0.3
|
595.45
|
|
6,122.26
|
1,209.51
|
|
12,917.64
|
140.53
|
|
109.03
|
480.68
|
222.42
|
2018
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
0.4
|
474.85
|
|
4,862.74
|
990.45
|
|
10,558.96
|
141.84
|
|
109.71
|
487.68
|
227.73
|
2019
|
|
|
0.2
|
-
|
0.1
|
575.80
|
|
5,909.66
|
1,238.89
|
|
13,249.01
|
143.72
|
|
111.32
|
493.22
|
234.59
|
2016
|
Oct.
|
|
0.2
|
|
0.0
|
494.25
|
|
5,191.07
|
978.89
|
|
10,665.01
|
142.59
|
|
113.12
|
485.28
|
226.52
|
|
Nov.
|
|
0.3
|
|
0.2
|
490.37
|
|
5,179.04
|
971.21
|
|
10,640.30
|
142.37
|
|
112.33
|
484.67
|
224.92
|
|
Dec.
|
|
0.6
|
|
0.2
|
526.55
|
|
5,588.27
|
1,042.86
|
|
11,481.06
|
142.50
|
|
112.72
|
485.31
|
225.72
|
2017
|
Jan.
|
|
0.5
|
|
0.2
|
530.99
|
|
5,614.30
|
1,051.73
|
|
11,535.31
|
141.33
|
|
110.45
|
481.45
|
222.67
|
|
Feb.
|
|
0.5
|
|
0.2
|
543.02
|
|
5,740.60
|
1,078.64
|
|
11,834.41
|
143.32
|
|
112.08
|
488.38
|
226.19
|
|
Mar.
|
|
0.4
|
|
0.3
|
562.80
|
|
5,953.44
|
1,120.80
|
|
12,312.87
|
141.93
|
|
110.93
|
483.82
|
223.87
|
|
Apr.
|
|
0.3
|
|
0.2
|
570.29
|
|
6,004.37
|
1,137.78
|
|
12,438.01
|
141.87
|
|
111.03
|
483.78
|
224.08
|
|
May
|
|
0.5
|
|
0.3
|
572.60
|
|
5,990.58
|
1,159.99
|
|
12,615.06
|
141.95
|
|
110.90
|
484.21
|
223.94
|
|
June
|
|
0.5
|
|
0.2
|
557.50
|
|
5,841.44
|
1,132.19
|
|
12,325.12
|
140.79
|
|
109.60
|
480.42
|
221.32
|
|
July
|
|
0.5
|
|
0.4
|
552.08
|
|
5,743.40
|
1,121.34
|
|
12,118.25
|
140.78
|
|
108.71
|
480.60
|
221.21
|
|
Aug.
|
|
0.6
|
|
0.3
|
551.25
|
|
5,713.82
|
1,119.70
|
|
12,055.84
|
141.85
|
|
110.01
|
484.46
|
224.15
|
|
Sep.
|
|
0.7
|
|
0.3
|
585.63
|
|
6,080.19
|
1,189.55
|
|
12,828.86
|
141.21
|
|
109.06
|
482.44
|
222.43
|
|
Oct.
|
|
0.5
|
|
0.3
|
603.37
|
|
6,270.10
|
1,225.58
|
|
13,229.57
|
141.63
|
|
109.70
|
484.08
|
223.78
|
|
Nov.
|
|
0.5
|
|
0.3
|
597.74
|
|
6,172.66
|
1,214.16
|
|
13,023.98
|
141.23
|
|
109.62
|
482.90
|
223.63
|
|
Dec.
|
|
1.2
|
|
0.3
|
595.45
|
|
6,122.26
|
1,209.51
|
|
12,917.64
|
140.53
|
|
109.03
|
480.68
|
222.42
|
2018
|
Jan.
|
|
0.8
|
|
0.5
|
608.72
|
|
6,250.68
|
1,236.54
|
|
13,189.48
|
139.19
|
|
107.24
|
476.34
|
220.12
|
|
Feb.
|
|
1.0
|
|
0.6
|
577.02
|
|
5,875.60
|
1,175.06
|
|
12,435.85
|
139.24
|
|
107.33
|
476.80
|
220.54
|
|
Mar.
|
|
0.6
|
|
0.5
|
561.97
|
|
5,715.45
|
1,144.50
|
|
12,096.73
|
140.36
|
|
108.53
|
480.92
|
223.00
|
|
Apr.
|
|
0.6
|
|
0.5
|
579.61
|
|
5,916.24
|
1,187.85
|
|
12,612.11
|
139.85
|
|
108.02
|
479.42
|
221.98
|
|
May
|
|
0.7
|
|
0.5
|
572.08
|
|
5,804.98
|
1,192.30
|
|
12,604.89
|
141.11
|
|
109.76
|
483.98
|
225.67
|
|
June
|
|
0.5
|
|
0.4
|
557.27
|
|
5,668.60
|
1,162.24
|
|
12,306.00
|
141.29
|
|
109.87
|
484.77
|
225.89
|
|
July
|
|
0.8
|
|
0.3
|
580.49
|
|
5,898.69
|
1,210.78
|
|
12,805.50
|
140.83
|
|
108.50
|
483.35
|
224.63
|
|
Aug.
|
|
0.6
|
|
0.3
|
567.19
|
|
5,695.34
|
1,183.07
|
|
12,364.06
|
141.24
|
|
109.06
|
484.93
|
226.15
|
|
Sep.
|
|
0.6
|
|
0.4
|
556.11
|
|
5,641.29
|
1,159.95
|
|
12,246.73
|
140.34
|
|
108.01
|
482.02
|
224.18
|
|
Oct.
|
|
0.8
|
|
0.5
|
519.54
|
|
5,273.14
|
1,083.66
|
|
11,447.51
|
141.11
|
|
108.69
|
484.87
|
225.61
|
|
Nov.
|
|
0.5
|
|
0.4
|
509.46
|
|
5,185.50
|
1,062.63
|
|
11,257.24
|
141.47
|
|
109.14
|
486.30
|
226.55
|
|
Dec.
|
|
1.0
|
|
0.3
|
474.85
|
|
4,862.74
|
990.45
|
|
10,558.96
|
141.84
|
|
109.71
|
487.68
|
227.73
|
2019
|
Jan.
|
|
0.6
|
|
0.3
|
505.55
|
|
5,128.61
|
1,057.30
|
|
11,173.10
|
142.15
|
|
110.01
|
488.86
|
229.54
|
|
Feb.
|
|
0.4
|
|
0.2
|
517.62
|
|
5,284.27
|
1,083.17
|
|
11,515.64
|
142.06
|
|
109.52
|
488.60
|
228.75
|
|
Mar.
|
|
0.3
|
|
0.2
|
516.84
|
|
5,274.00
|
1,083.74
|
|
11,526.04
|
143.19
|
|
111.35
|
492.53
|
232.58
|
|
Apr.
|
|
0.4
|
|
0.1
|
552.28
|
|
5,626.34
|
1,162.42
|
|
12,344.08
|
142.69
|
|
110.72
|
490.85
|
231.26
|
|
May
|
|
0.3
|
|
0.1
|
510.79
|
|
5,235.06
|
1,097.08
|
|
11,726.84
|
144.20
|
|
112.36
|
496.03
|
234.80
|
|
June
|
|
0.4
|
-
|
0.1
|
535.23
|
|
5,535.26
|
1,151.35
|
|
12,398.80
|
144.73
|
|
113.54
|
497.76
|
237.27
|
|
July
|
-
|
0.1
|
-
|
0.2
|
528.16
|
|
5,441.61
|
1,136.26
|
|
12,189.04
|
145.43
|
|
113.94
|
500.03
|
239.49
|
|
Aug.
|
-
|
0.1
|
-
|
0.4
|
518.10
|
|
5,327.67
|
1,114.63
|
|
11,939.28
|
147.13
|
|
116.35
|
505.60
|
244.97
|
|
Sep.
|
|
0.0
|
-
|
0.4
|
535.82
|
|
5,545.79
|
1,152.86
|
|
12,428.08
|
145.93
|
|
114.98
|
501.23
|
242.30
|
|
Oct.
|
-
|
0.1
|
-
|
0.2
|
554.98
|
|
5,741.56
|
1,194.09
|
|
12,866.79
|
144.91
|
|
113.34
|
497.53
|
238.84
|
|
Nov.
|
|
0.2
|
-
|
0.1
|
571.40
|
|
5,906.48
|
1,229.42
|
|
13,236.38
|
144.67
|
|
112.86
|
496.58
|
237.84
|
|
Dec.
|
|
0.5
|
-
|
0.1
|
575.80
|
|
5,909.66
|
1,238.89
|
|
13,249.01
|
143.72
|
|
111.32
|
493.22
|
234.59
|
2020
|
Jan.
|
|
0.2
|
-
|
0.1
|
565.28
|
|
5,790.54
|
1,216.25
|
|
12,981.97
|
144.88
|
|
113.14
|
497.10
|
239.46
|
|
Feb.
|
|
0.1
|
-
|
0.2
|
516.08
|
|
5,287.76
|
1,113.36
|
|
11,890.35
|
146.02
|
|
114.54
|
500.85
|
242.68
|
|
Mar.
|
|
0.1
|
-
|
0.2
|
429.84
|
|
4,416.97
|
927.23
|
|
9,935.84
|
145.13
|
|
113.12
|
497.56
|
239.67
|
|
Apr.
|
|
.
|
-
|
0.1
|
471.38
|
|
4,804.60
|
1,020.92
|
|
10,861.64
|
144.99
|
|
114.35
|
496.93
|
242.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Average of year or month; see explanatory notes for further details. 2End of year or month. 3Source: Deutsche Börse AG; see explanatory notes for further details.
Deutsche Bundesbank Capital market indicators 19-05-2020 6
II. Yields
1. Issue yields, by category of securities
1Sectoral reclassification of debt securities.
Deutsche Bundesbank Capital market indicators 19-05-2020 7
II. Yields
2a) Yields on debt securities outstanding, by category of securities
1Yields for comparable categories of residual maturity, see Table II. 2b 2Only bonds eligible as underlying instruments for futures contracts; calculated as an unweighted average. 3Sectoral reclassification of debt securities.
Deutsche Bundesbank Capital market indicators 20-05-2020 8
II. Yields
2b) Yields on debt securities outstanding, by residual maturity *