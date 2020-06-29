Log in
Statistical Series Financial statement statistics (Ratios) June 2020

06/29/2020

Financial statement statistics (ratios)

May 2020

Statistical Series

Financial statement statistics (ratios) May 2020 2

Deutsche Bundesbank Wilhelm-Epstein-Straße 14 60431 Frankfurt am Main Germany

Postfach 10 06 02

60006 Frankfurt am Main Germany

Tel.: +49 (0)69 9566 3512

E-Mail:www.bundesbank.de/contactInformation pursuant to Section 5 of the German Tele-media Act (Telemediengesetz) can be found at:www.bundesbank.de/imprint

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

This Statistical Series is released once a year and published on the basis of Section 18 of the Bundesbank Act (Gesetz über die Deutsche Bundesbank).

To be informed when new issues of this Statistical Series are published, subscribe to the newsletter at:www.bundesbank.de/statistik-newsletter_en

Up-to-date information and time series are also available online at:www.bundesbank.de/content/821976www.bundesbank.de/timeseries

Further statistics compiled by the Deutsche Bundesbank can also be accessed at the Bundesbank web pages.

ISSN 2699-9218

Finalized in May 2020.

A publication schedule for selected statistics can be viewed on the following page:www.bundesbank.de/statisticalcalender

May 2020 3

Contents

Explanatory Notes. . . . . . . . .....................................................

I. Enterprises by economic sector

6

1.

All economic sectors (without Real estate activities and without Activities of head ofﬁces) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

18

2.

Agriculture,forestryandﬁshing ...........................................................

24

3.

Mining and quarrying . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

26

4.

Manufacturing . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

28

a) Manufacture of food products . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

34

b) Manufacture of beverages . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

40

c) Manufacture of textiles . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

42

d) Manufacture of wearing apparel . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

44

e) Manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

46

f) Manufacture of paper and paper products . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

52

g) Printing and reproduction of recorded media . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

54

h) Manufactureofchemicalsandchemicalproducts ...........................................

56

i) Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

62

j) Manufacture of rubber and plastic products . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

64

k) Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

70

l) Manufacture of basic metals . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

72

m) Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

74

n) Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

80

o) Manufacture of electrical equipment . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

82

p) Manufacture of machinery and equipment (not elsewhere classiﬁed) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

84

q) Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

90

r) Manufacture of other transport equipment . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

92

s) Manufacture of furniture . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

94

t) Other manufacturing . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

96

u) Repairandinstallationofmachineryandequipment .........................................

98

5.

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

100

6.

Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

106

7.

Construction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

112

a) Construction of buildings . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

118

b) Civilengineering ....................................................................

124

c) Specialised construction activities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

130

8.

Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

136

a) Wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

142

b) Wholesale trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

148

c) Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

154

9.

Transportation and storage . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

160

a) Land transport and transport via pipelines . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

166

b) Water transport . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

168

c) Warehousing and support activities for transportation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

170

10.

Accommodation and food service activities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

176

May 2020 4

11. Information and communication . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 178

a) Publishing activities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 180 b) Motion picture, video and television programme production, sound recording and music publishing

activities; programming and broadcasting activities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 182

c) Telecommunications ................................................................. 184

d) Computer programming, consultancy and related activities; information service activities . . . . . . . . . . . . . 186

12. Real estate activities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 188

13. Businessservices ...................................................................... 194

a) Legal and accounting activities; management consultancy activities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 200

b) Architectural and engineering activities; technical testing and analysis . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 202

c) Scientiﬁc research and development . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 204

d) Advertisingandmarketresearch ........................................................ 206

e) Rental and leasing activities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 208

f) Employmentactivities ................................................................ 210

g) Travel agency, tour operator and other reservation service and related activities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 212

h) Services to buildings and landscape activities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 214

14. Personalserviceactivities ................................................................ 216

a) Education ......................................................................... 218

b) Human health activities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 220

c) Residential care activities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 222

d) Social work activities without accommodation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 224

e) Gambling and betting activities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 226

f) Sports activities and amusement and recreation activities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 228

15. 230

Activities of head ofﬁces . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

II. Enterprises by selected legal form

1. Publiclimitedcompanies ................................................................ 236

2. Private limited companies . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 238

3. Cooperative societies . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 240

4. Kapitalgesellschaften & Co . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 242

5. Limited partnerships . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 244

6. General partnerships . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 246

7. Sole proprietorships . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 248

III. East German enterprises by economic sector

1. All economic sectors (without Real estate activities and without Activities of head ofﬁces) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 250

2. Manufacturing . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 256

3. Construction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 262

4. Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 264

IV. Enterprises by federal state and economic sector

1. Baden-Württemberg

a) All economic sectors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 266

b) Manufacturing . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 272

May 2020 5

2.

Bavaria

a) All economic sectors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

274

b) Manufacturing . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

280

3.

Berlin-Alleconomicsectors .............................................................

282

4.

Brandenburg - All economic sectors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

284

5.

Bremen - All economic sectors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

286

6.

Hamburg - All economic sectors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

288

7.

Hesse

a) All economic sectors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

290

b) Manufacturing . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

296

8.

Mecklenburg-West Pomerania - All economic sectors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

298

9.

Lower Saxony

a) All economic sectors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

300

b) Manufacturing . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

306

10.

North Rhine-Westphalia

a) All economic sectors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

308

b) Manufacturing . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

314

11.

Rhineland-Palatinate - All economic sectors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

316

12.

Saarland - All economic sectors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

318

13.

Saxony - All economic sectors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

320

14.

Saxony-Anhalt - All economic sectors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

322

15.

Schleswig-Holstein-Alleconomicsectors ...................................................

324

16.

Thuringia - All economic sectors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

326

Notes

The ratios shown in the tables were calculated from unrounded absolute ﬁgures.

Discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
