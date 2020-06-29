Statistical Series Financial statement statistics (Ratios) June 2020

Financial statement statistics (ratios)

May 2020

Statistical Series

Financial statement statistics (ratios) May 2020

May 2020 3

Contents

Explanatory Notes. . . . . . . . .....................................................

I. Enterprises by economic sector

6

1. All economic sectors (without Real estate activities and without Activities of head ofﬁces) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 18 2. Agriculture,forestryandﬁshing ........................................................... 24 3. Mining and quarrying . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 26 4. Manufacturing . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 28 a) Manufacture of food products . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 34 b) Manufacture of beverages . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 40 c) Manufacture of textiles . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 42 d) Manufacture of wearing apparel . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 44 e) Manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 46 f) Manufacture of paper and paper products . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 52 g) Printing and reproduction of recorded media . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 54 h) Manufactureofchemicalsandchemicalproducts ........................................... 56 i) Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 62 j) Manufacture of rubber and plastic products . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 64 k) Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 70 l) Manufacture of basic metals . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 72 m) Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 74 n) Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 80 o) Manufacture of electrical equipment . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 82 p) Manufacture of machinery and equipment (not elsewhere classiﬁed) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 84 q) Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 90 r) Manufacture of other transport equipment . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 92 s) Manufacture of furniture . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 94 t) Other manufacturing . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 96 u) Repairandinstallationofmachineryandequipment ......................................... 98 5. Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 100 6. Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 106 7. Construction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 112 a) Construction of buildings . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 118 b) Civilengineering .................................................................... 124 c) Specialised construction activities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 130 8. Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 136 a) Wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 142 b) Wholesale trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 148 c) Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 154 9. Transportation and storage . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 160 a) Land transport and transport via pipelines . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 166 b) Water transport . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 168 c) Warehousing and support activities for transportation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 170 10. Accommodation and food service activities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 176

May 2020 4

11. Information and communication . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 178

a) Publishing activities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 180 b) Motion picture, video and television programme production, sound recording and music publishing

activities; programming and broadcasting activities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 182

c) Telecommunications ................................................................. 184

d) Computer programming, consultancy and related activities; information service activities . . . . . . . . . . . . . 186

12. Real estate activities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 188

13. Businessservices ...................................................................... 194

a) Legal and accounting activities; management consultancy activities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 200

b) Architectural and engineering activities; technical testing and analysis . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 202

c) Scientiﬁc research and development . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 204

d) Advertisingandmarketresearch ........................................................ 206

e) Rental and leasing activities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 208

f) Employmentactivities ................................................................ 210

g) Travel agency, tour operator and other reservation service and related activities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 212

h) Services to buildings and landscape activities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 214

14. Personalserviceactivities ................................................................ 216

a) Education ......................................................................... 218

b) Human health activities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 220

c) Residential care activities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 222

d) Social work activities without accommodation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 224

e) Gambling and betting activities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 226

f) Sports activities and amusement and recreation activities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 228

15. 230

Activities of head ofﬁces . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

II. Enterprises by selected legal form

1. Publiclimitedcompanies ................................................................ 236

2. Private limited companies . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 238

3. Cooperative societies . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 240

4. Kapitalgesellschaften & Co . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 242

5. Limited partnerships . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 244

6. General partnerships . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 246

7. Sole proprietorships . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 248

III. East German enterprises by economic sector

1. All economic sectors (without Real estate activities and without Activities of head ofﬁces) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 250

2. Manufacturing . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 256

3. Construction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 262

4. Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 264

IV. Enterprises by federal state and economic sector

1. Baden-Württemberg

a) All economic sectors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 266

b) Manufacturing . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 272

May 2020 5

2. Bavaria a) All economic sectors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 274 b) Manufacturing . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 280 3. Berlin-Alleconomicsectors ............................................................. 282 4. Brandenburg - All economic sectors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 284 5. Bremen - All economic sectors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 286 6. Hamburg - All economic sectors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 288 7. Hesse a) All economic sectors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 290 b) Manufacturing . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 296 8. Mecklenburg-West Pomerania - All economic sectors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 298 9. Lower Saxony a) All economic sectors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 300 b) Manufacturing . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 306 10. North Rhine-Westphalia a) All economic sectors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 308 b) Manufacturing . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 314 11. Rhineland-Palatinate - All economic sectors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 316 12. Saarland - All economic sectors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 318 13. Saxony - All economic sectors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 320 14. Saxony-Anhalt - All economic sectors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 322 15. Schleswig-Holstein-Alleconomicsectors ................................................... 324 16. Thuringia - All economic sectors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 326