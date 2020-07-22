Statistical Yearbook of Portugal: the 2020 edition is already available

The most recent Statistical Yearbook of Portugal (SYB), a compendium of official statistical information and a reference publication, is available for those wishing to obtain, in a single volume, a complete multidimensional statistical portrait of the country, through various statistical analyses.

The information available in the SYB 2019 generally refers to data available on 15 June 2020 and presents, in each subchapter, a summary statistical analysis, and an infographics page, allowing a quick perception of the phenomena highlighted.

See the Publication