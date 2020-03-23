MEDIA ADVISORY 18 March 2020

Statistician-General to release the results of the Census of commercial agriculture (CoCA) 2017

The Statistician-General, Mr Risenga Maluleke, will release the results of the Census of Commercial Agriculture (CoCA) 2017 at a media briefing to be held on 24 Tuesday 2020 in Pretoria.

The survey objective was to collect basic quantitative information on South Africa's commercial agriculture that is essential for planning, policy formulation, and food security. The results of CoCA 2017 will contain details on land use, land tenure, crop production, number of livestock, use of machinery, and financials such as income, expenditure, and details of purchases.

The Statistician-General will hand over the results to Ms Thokozile Didiza, Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development.

The following reports will be released on the day of the launch:

1 x report on the Census of Commercial Agriculture (CoCA) 2017 (National Report)

1 x report on the Census of Ocean (marine) fisheries and related services industry 2017 (National Report)

1 x report on the Census of Forestry and related services industry 2017 (National Report)

9 x reports on the Census of Commercial Agriculture (CoCA) 2017 (Provincial Reports)

The media briefing will be held as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 24 March 2020

Lock-up: 08H00

Embargo: 11H00

Report handover: 11H00 - 12H00

Venue: Kievits Kroon Conference Centre Plot 41, Reier Road, Kameeldrift-East, Pretoria.

RSVP:

Oteng Makgotlwe Tel: 012 406 3407 Cell: 066 481 2025 Email: otengma@statssa.gov.za

For media enquiries contact:

Felicia Sithole Tel: 012 339 2401

Cell: 076 4300 693