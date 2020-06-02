Statistics Austria's new Directorate General as of 1 June 2020

Press release: 12.253-093/20

Vienna, 2020-06-02 - With effect from 1 June 2020, Tobias Thomas was appointed Director General-Statistics at Statistics Austria. Gabriela Petrovic has been reappointed Director General-Finance, a position she holds since 2000.

Tobias Thomas, Director General-Statistics, emphasises the benefit of statistics for society

'As an independent institution, Statistics Austria provides figures and data on the social and economic situation in Austria, making an important contribution to fact-based public debate, evidence-based policy-making and empirical research,' says Tobias Thomas. 'Especially the current situation shows how important reliable official data is. Based on the outstanding expertise of its staff, Statistics Austria thus creates a substantial benefit for our society. Over the next few years, we will continue together on this path, gradually leading Statistics Austria into the future', Thomas continues.

Tobias Thomas has a doctorate degree in Economics and is adjunct Professor of Economics at the Düsseldorf Institute for Competition Economics (DICE) at Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf as well as CMDS Fellow at the Central European University (CEU). From 2017 to May 2020, Thomas headed the economic research institute EcoAustria.

Director General-Finance Gabriela Petrovic reappointed

Gabriela Petrovic, who was born in Vienna and holds a doctorate in law, has been Director General-Finance of Statistics Austria since January 2000 and is responsible for the economic concerns of the federal agency.

'The tasks of the commercial management include the targeted use of effective personnel development measures', says Gabriela Petrovic and adds: 'It is important to promote the existing potential of the employees while harmonising it with the corporate goal of a competent and economically efficient federal statistics'.

For Petrovic and Thomas, the common goal for the coming term of office of the Directorate General is to further develop Statistics Austria in cooperation with the Economic and Statistical Councils in terms of content and organisation, so that it will continue to live up to its high international reputation in the future.

