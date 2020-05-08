Log in
Statistics Canada to Investigate Leak of Employment Data

05/08/2020 | 11:20am EDT

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canada's national data-gathering agency said Friday it would investigate how sensitive, market-moving employment data for April were distributed prior to the official release.

Bloomberg News published a story on its web site, just before 8 a.m. ET, indicating Statistics Canada would report a job loss in April of about 2 million, and that the unemployment rate jumped to about 13%. Bloomberg cited a person familiar with the data who spoke to the news agency on the condition they not be identified.

The official release from Statistics Canada at 8:30 am ET indicated the economy shed 1.99 million jobs and the unemployment rate climbed to 13% from 7.8% in the previous month.

"We are investigating and we will take appropriate actions," said Jacques Fauteux, the agency's assistant chief statistician, in a brief interview.

A representative from Bloomberg News didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Prior to the pandemic, journalists would gather at Statistics Canada's offices for a media lockup, in which media outlets would be granted 60 minutes to review the data. During that hour, reporters would prepare headlines and a story for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Traders in the fixed-income and foreign-exchange markets would respond immediately once the data were available.

Statistics Canada ended the media lockup procedures to avoid the possible spread of the new coronavirus. Media outlets must get the data from the agency's web site, once posted at about 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's labor-force survey is arguably the most closely watched piece of data that Statistics Canada releases, as it offers a broad, timely measure on the health of the economy. There was much anticipation about the April report, in terms of how much more deterioration there was in the labor market compared to March.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

