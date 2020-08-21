Log in
Statistics - Canadian Crude Oil Exports by Rail – June 2020

08/21/2020 | 05:56pm EDT

This data is for Canadian exports only. Provincial and domestic breakdowns of this data are not available These statistics are provided in EXCEL spreadsheet format and updated every month. Data prior to 2012 is not available for confidentiality reasons. Please subscribe to our RSS Feeds to be notified when new data tables are published.

For further information, contact request.demande@cer-rec.gc.ca.

Canadian Crude Oil Exports by Rail - Monthly Data (updated 20 August 2020) [EXCEL 45 KB]

Year Month Volume
(m³) 		Volume
(m³ per day) 		Volume
(bbl) 		Volume
(bbl per day)
2020 June 204,137 6,805 1,284,607 42,820
May 285,956 9,224 1,799,479 58,048
April 744,852 24,828 4,687,247 156,242
March 1,726,969 55,709 10,867,570 350,567
February 1,898,619 65,470 11,947,735 411,991
January 1,989,048 64,163 12,516,792 403,767
2019 December 1,710,070 55,164 10,761,227 347,136
November 1,441,371 48,046 9,070,344 302,345
October 1,330,425 42,917 8,372,172 270,070
September 1,523,602 50,787 9,587,812 319,594
August 1,583,842 51,092 9,966,892 321,513
July 1,599,426 51,594 10,064,957 324,676
June 1,422,060 47,402 8,948,820 298,294
May 1,459,022 47,065 9,181,414 296,175
April 1,143,953 38,132 7,198,731 239,958
March 857,731 27,669 5,397,578 174,115
February 589,230 21,044 3,707,939 132,426
January 1,659,957 53,547 10,445,873 336,964
2018 December 1,797,545 57,985 11,311,696 364,893
November 1,611,713 53,724 10,142,281 338,076
October 1,705,437 55,014 10,732,068 346,196
September 1,354,350 45,145 8,522,733 284,091
August 1,190,886 38,416 7,494,073 241,744
July 1,053,923 33,998 6,632,187 213,942
June 1,020,857 34,029 6,424,104 214,137
May 1,048,489 33,822 6,597,994 212,839
April 950,622 31,687 5,982,127 199,404
March 906,207 29,232 5,702,628 183,956
February 634,127 22,647 3,990,471 142,517
January 773,568 24,954 4,867,954 157,031
2017 December 748,489 24,145 4,710,133 151,940
November 707,046 23,568 4,449,337 148,311
October 675,768 21,799 4,252,509 137,178
September 639,449 21,315 4,023,963 134,132
August 590,833 19,059 3,718,026 119,936
July 455,925 14,707 2,869,071 92,551
June 522,049 17,402 3,285,182 109,506
May 644,920 20,804 4,058,391 130,916
April 714,633 23,821 4,497,084 149,903
March 766,789 24,735 4,825,292 155,655
February 590,415 21,086 3,715,400 132,693
January 590,534 19,049 3,716,146 119,876
2016 December 627,434 20,240 3,948,352 127,366
November 572,235 19,074 3,600,992 120,033
October 505,205 16,297 3,179,183 102,554
September 330,335 11,011 2,078,748 69,292
August 324,495 10,468 2,041,999 65,871
July 261,529 8,436 1,645,766 53,089
June 205,970 6,866 1,296,137 43,205
May 350,179 11,296 2,203,629 71,085
April 517,689 17,256 3,257,744 108,591
March 501,999 16,194 3,159,005 101,903
February 440,680 15,196 2,773,133 95,625
January 473,239 15,266 2,978,023 96,065
2015 December 525,645 16,956 3,307,811 106,704
November 487,773 16,259 3,069,483 102,316
October 821,728 26,507 5,171,018 166,807
September 763,584 25,453 4,805,128 160,171
August 526,399 16,981 3,312,554 106,857
July 409,055 13,195 2,574,123 83,036
June 382,950 12,765 2,409,850 80,328
May 405,088 13,067 2,549,160 82,231
April 420,967 14,032 2,649,088 88,303
March 580,246 18,718 3,651,407 117,787
February 469,322 16,762 2,953,378 105,478
January 663,166 21,392 4,173,206 134,620
2014 December 865,312 27,913 5,445,285 175,654
November 719,672 23,989 4,528,791 150,960
October 732,721 23,636 4,610,906 148,739
September 853,297 28,443 5,369,675 178,989
August 765,107 24,681 4,814,711 155,313
July 808,440 26,079 5,087,396 164,110
June 696,292 23,210 4,381,664 146,055
May 776,525 25,049 4,886,564 157,631
April 757,772 25,259 4,768,548 158,952
March 850,706 27,442 5,353,369 172,689
February 725,916 25,926 4,568,086 163,146
January 784,705 25,313 4,938,035 159,291
2013 December 804,981 25,967 5,065,627 163,407
November 694,877 23,163 4,372,759 145,759
October 641,470 20,693 4,036,679 130,215
September 558,076 18,603 3,511,891 117,063
August 559,111 18,036 3,518,405 113,497
July 661,131 21,327 4,160,406 134,207
June 663,648 22,122 4,176,244 139,208
May 647,734 20,895 4,076,100 131,487
April 597,611 19,920 3,760,680 125,356
March 565,162 18,231 3,556,486 114,725
February 443,069 15,824 2,788,168 99,577
January 484,595 15,632 3,049,485 98,370
2012 December 614,912 19,836 3,869,555 124,824
November 262,269 8,742 1,650,423 55,014
October 288,932 9,320 1,818,210 58,652
September 323,331 10,778 2,034,677 67,823
August 265,902 8,577 1,673,283 53,977
July 247,848 7,995 1,559,671 50,312
June 160,936 5,365 1,012,750 33,758
May 164,510 5,307 1,035,239 33,395
April 135,952 4,532 855,524 28,517
March 104,986 3,387 660,660 21,312
February 79,915 2,756 502,897 17,341
January 46,185 1,490 290,635 9,375

m³ = Cubic metres
bbl = Barrels

Notes

This table represents exports of Canadian crude oil by transportation system as the crude oil export crosses the Canadian border. Use of other transportation routes/systems may occur before and/or after the transportation system used for export. Crude oil includes Canadian crude oil and/or equivalent. It does not include exports of Canadian refined petroleum products.

These export figures are representative of the CER's best estimates derived from monthly export reports. To the best of our knowledge and belief, all information contained herein is accurate and reliable. Be aware that revisions to monthly export reports are processed on an ongoing basis. Therefore, export volumes are subject to change.

For reasons of confidentiality, the export figures above are only available at an aggregate level.

For further information, please contact: Energy Supply Team
Integrated Energy Information and Analysis, Canada Energy Regulator
E-mail:cts-ssp@cer-rec.gc.ca
E-mail:request.demande@cer-rec.gc.ca

Date modified: 2020-08-21

Disclaimer

National Energy Board - Government of Canada published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 21:55:35 UTC
