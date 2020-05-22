Statistics - Canadian Crude Oil Exports by Rail – March 2020

This data is for Canadian exports only. Provincial and domestic breakdowns of this data are not available These statistics are provided in EXCEL spreadsheet format and updated every month. Data prior to 2012 is not available for confidentiality reasons. Please subscribe to our RSS Feeds to be notified when new data tables are published.

For further information, contact request.demande@cer-rec.gc.ca.

Canadian Crude Oil Exports by Rail - Monthly Data (updated 21 May 2020) [EXCEL 45 KB]

Year Month Volume

(m³) Volume

(m³ per day) Volume

(bbl) Volume

(bbl per day) 2020 March 1,726,969 55,709 10,867,570 350,567 February 1,898,619 65,470 11,947,735 411,991 January 1,989,048 64,163 12,516,792 403,767 2019 December 1,710,070 55,164 10,761,227 347,136 November 1,441,371 48,046 9,070,344 302,345 October 1,330,425 42,917 8,372,172 270,070 September 1,523,602 50,787 9,587,812 319,594 August 1,583,842 51,092 9,966,892 321,513 July 1,599,426 51,594 10,064,957 324,676 June 1,422,060 47,402 8,948,820 298,294 May 1,459,022 47,065 9,181,414 296,175 April 1,143,953 38,132 7,198,731 239,958 March 857,731 27,669 5,397,578 174,115 February 589,230 21,044 3,707,939 132,426 January 1,659,957 53,547 10,445,873 336,964 2018 December 1,797,545 57,985 11,311,696 364,893 November 1,611,713 53,724 10,142,281 338,076 October 1,705,437 55,014 10,732,068 346,196 September 1,354,350 45,145 8,522,733 284,091 August 1,190,886 38,416 7,494,073 241,744 July 1,053,923 33,998 6,632,187 213,942 June 1,020,857 34,029 6,424,104 214,137 May 1,048,489 33,822 6,597,994 212,839 April 950,622 31,687 5,982,127 199,404 March 906,207 29,232 5,702,628 183,956 February 634,127 22,647 3,990,471 142,517 January 773,568 24,954 4,867,954 157,031 2017 December 748,489 24,145 4,710,133 151,940 November 707,046 23,568 4,449,337 148,311 October 675,768 21,799 4,252,509 137,178 September 639,449 21,315 4,023,963 134,132 August 590,833 19,059 3,718,026 119,936 July 455,925 14,707 2,869,071 92,551 June 522,049 17,402 3,285,182 109,506 May 644,920 20,804 4,058,391 130,916 April 714,633 23,821 4,497,084 149,903 March 766,789 24,735 4,825,292 155,655 February 590,415 21,086 3,715,400 132,693 January 590,534 19,049 3,716,146 119,876 2016 December 627,434 20,240 3,948,352 127,366 November 572,235 19,074 3,600,992 120,033 October 505,205 16,297 3,179,183 102,554 September 330,335 11,011 2,078,748 69,292 August 324,495 10,468 2,041,999 65,871 July 261,529 8,436 1,645,766 53,089 June 205,970 6,866 1,296,137 43,205 May 350,179 11,296 2,203,629 71,085 April 517,689 17,256 3,257,744 108,591 March 501,999 16,194 3,159,005 101,903 February 440,680 15,196 2,773,133 95,625 January 473,239 15,266 2,978,023 96,065 2015 December 525,645 16,956 3,307,811 106,704 November 487,773 16,259 3,069,483 102,316 October 821,728 26,507 5,171,018 166,807 September 763,584 25,453 4,805,128 160,171 August 526,399 16,981 3,312,554 106,857 July 409,055 13,195 2,574,123 83,036 June 382,950 12,765 2,409,850 80,328 May 405,088 13,067 2,549,160 82,231 April 420,967 14,032 2,649,088 88,303 March 580,246 18,718 3,651,407 117,787 February 469,322 16,762 2,953,378 105,478 January 663,166 21,392 4,173,206 134,620 2014 December 865,312 27,913 5,445,285 175,654 November 719,672 23,989 4,528,791 150,960 October 732,721 23,636 4,610,906 148,739 September 853,297 28,443 5,369,675 178,989 August 765,107 24,681 4,814,711 155,313 July 808,440 26,079 5,087,396 164,110 June 696,292 23,210 4,381,664 146,055 May 776,525 25,049 4,886,564 157,631 April 757,772 25,259 4,768,548 158,952 March 850,706 27,442 5,353,369 172,689 February 725,916 25,926 4,568,086 163,146 January 784,705 25,313 4,938,035 159,291 2013 December 804,981 25,967 5,065,627 163,407 November 694,877 23,163 4,372,759 145,759 October 641,470 20,693 4,036,679 130,215 September 558,076 18,603 3,511,891 117,063 August 559,111 18,036 3,518,405 113,497 July 661,131 21,327 4,160,406 134,207 June 663,648 22,122 4,176,244 139,208 May 647,734 20,895 4,076,100 131,487 April 597,611 19,920 3,760,680 125,356 March 565,162 18,231 3,556,486 114,725 February 443,069 15,824 2,788,168 99,577 January 484,595 15,632 3,049,485 98,370 2012 December 614,912 19,836 3,869,555 124,824 November 262,269 8,742 1,650,423 55,014 October 288,932 9,320 1,818,210 58,652 September 323,331 10,778 2,034,677 67,823 August 265,902 8,577 1,673,283 53,977 July 247,848 7,995 1,559,671 50,312 June 160,936 5,365 1,012,750 33,758 May 164,510 5,307 1,035,239 33,395 April 135,952 4,532 855,524 28,517 March 104,986 3,387 660,660 21,312 February 79,915 2,756 502,897 17,341 January 46,185 1,490 290,635 9,375

m³ = Cubic metres

bbl = Barrels

Notes

This table represents exports of Canadian crude oil by transportation system as the crude oil export crosses the Canadian border. Use of other transportation routes/systems may occur before and/or after the transportation system used for export. Crude oil includes Canadian crude oil and/or equivalent. It does not include exports of Canadian refined petroleum products.

These export figures are representative of the CER's best estimates derived from monthly export reports. To the best of our knowledge and belief, all information contained herein is accurate and reliable. Be aware that revisions to monthly export reports are processed on an ongoing basis. Therefore, export volumes are subject to change.

For reasons of confidentiality, the export figures above are only available at an aggregate level.

For further information, please contact: Energy Supply Team

Integrated Energy Information and Analysis, Canada Energy Regulator

E-mail:cts-ssp@cer-rec.gc.ca

E-mail:request.demande@cer-rec.gc.ca

Date modified: 2020-05-22