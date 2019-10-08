Log in
Statistics Estonia : Accommodation, August 2019

10/08/2019 | 01:27am EDT

In August, foreign tourists who used services of accommodation establishments spent 541,000 nights in Estonia. 29% of the accommodated foreign tourists came from Finland, 11% from Germany, 9% from Russia and 8% from Latvia. The number of tourists from Finland, which had decreased in previous months, increased for the second consecutive month (4%). The tourists came mostly from European countries, as well as from the USA and Asia. Of the accommodated foreign tourists, 78% came to Estonia for a holiday, 17% were on a business trip and the rest had some other reason for visiting. 65% of foreign tourists preferred an accommodation in Harju county, 11% stayed in accommodation establishments in Pärnu county and 8% in Tartu county.

The number of domestic tourists in accommodation establishments increased 9% compared to August 2018. They spent a total of 345,000 nights in accommodation establishments, which is a 7% increase compared to the previous year. Most the domestic tourists were on a holiday trip (69%) and some were on a business trip (17%). About a fifth of the accommodated domestic tourists stayed in Harju county, 15% in Pärnu county and 11% in Ida-Viru county and 9% in Tartu county.

In August, 1,394 accommodation establishments served tourists, offering 24,000 rooms and 58,000 bed places. 59% of the rooms and 49% of the bed places were occupied. The average cost of a guest night was 39 euros, i.e one euro less than in August last year. The average cost of a guest night in Harju county was 48 euros, in Pärnu county and Tartu counties 37 euros and in Ida-Viru county 32 euros.

Accommodation Total Northern Estonia North-Eastern Estonia Central Estonia Western Estonia Southern Estonia
Accommodation establishments 1,394 258 67 136 534 399
Rooms 24,253 9,501 1,561 1,848 6,571 4,772
Bed places 58,460 21,253 3,647 4,930 16,412 12,218
Room occupancy rate, % 59 76 60 40 49 48
Bed place occupancy rate, % 49 62 53 35 41 40
Tourists accommodated 487,883 224,935 35,058 31,999 111,252 84,639
Nights spent 885,139 411,025 60,106 53,466 209,185 151,357
residents of Estonia 344,526 67,363 36,001 39,412 102,511 99,239
foreign visitors 540,613 343,662 24,105 14,054 106,674 52,118
Average cost of a guest night, euros 39 48 32 25 34 29

The statistics are based on the questionnaire 'Accommodation', the submission deadline of which was 10 September 2019. Statistics Estonia published the monthly summary in 19 working days. For the statistical activity 'Accommodation', the main representative of public interest is the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, commissioned by whom Statistics Estonia collects and analyses the data necessary for conducting the statistical activity.

Disclaimer

SE - Statistics Estonia published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 05:26:07 UTC
