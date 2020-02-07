Log in
Statistics Estonia : Consumer price index, January 2020

02/07/2020 | 04:13am EST

Goods and services were 1.6% more expensive than in January 2019.Regulated prices of goods and services fell by 1.1% and non-regulated prices rose by 2.4% compared to January 2019.

Compared to January 2019, the consumer price index was affected the most by transport. Its main contributors were 14.2% more expensive petrol and 12.3% more expensive diesel fuel. Electricity that reached homes was 18.2% cheaper. The impact of food and non-alcoholic beverages was also significant. Most of this impact came from meat and meat products (5%), fresh fruit (14.9%) and flour and cereal products (4.2%). The biggest changes in prices were seen for combined transport due to 33.1% more expensive public transport in the capital, and water supply, which was 23.9% cheaper mainly due to a decrease in water fees in the capital.

Compared to December 2019, the consumer price index was affected the most by the comprehensive sales of clothing and footwear. A bigger impact also came from 7.1% cheaper electricity that reached homes, and the plane tickets bought for January were 20.2% cheaper than those bought for December.

Due to continuously changing consumption patterns of the population and prices, Statistics Estonia updates the weights system of the consumer price index and the representative goods every year. Starting from January 2020, the base prices used for calculations are December prices of the year 2019. To ensure comparability with previous periods, the consumer price index is continued to be published on the base 1997 = 100.

The table includes the expenditure structure, i.e. the weights of commodity groups, of 2019 as well as the expenditure structure used since January 2020.

Commodity group Weight 2020, ‰ Weight 2019, ‰ December 2019 - January 2020, % January 2019 - January 2020, %
TOTAL 1000.0 1000.0 -0.4 1.6
Food and non-alcoholic beverages 212.0 217.9 0.6 2.8
Alcoholic beverages and tobacco 60.0 61.0 0.7 -3.3
Clothing and footwear 53.8 54.6 -7.5 -2.5
Housing 139.9 140.6 -0.6 -4.2
Household goods 62.4 62.0 -0.3 -0.3
Health 55.0 55.0 -0.2 2.9
Transport 153.4 151.7 -0.9 6.6
Communications 48.4 47.9 0.0 -1.4
Recreation and culture 93.9 92.5 0.3 6.3
Education 10.9 10.8 1.5 3.6
Hotels, cafés and restaurants 49.8 48.3 -0.4 3.2
Miscellaneous goods and services 60.5 57.7 1.4 2.2

Disclaimer

SE - Statistics Estonia published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 09:12:07 UTC
