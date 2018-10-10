Statistics Estonia : Foreign trade, August 2018

In August 2018, exports from Estonia amounted to 1.2 billion euros and imports to Estonia to 1.3 billion euros at current prices. The trade deficit was 155 million euros (in August 2017, it was 96 million euros).

In August 2018, the top destination countries of Estonia's exports were Finland (17% of Estonia's total exports of goods), Sweden and Latvia (both 11%). Electrical equipment and base metals and articles of base metal were the main commodities exported to Finland; electrical equipment and wood and articles of wood were the main commodities exported to Sweden; mineral products (electricity, fuel additives) and agricultural products and food preparations (raw milk, beer) were the main commodities exported to Latvia. The biggest increase occurred in exports to the USA (up by 4 times, or 58 million euros), Saudi Arabia (up by 13 million euros) and Finland (up by 12 million euros). In exports to the USA, the exports of electrical equipment (data communication equipment) and mineral products increased the most. There was also an increase in the exports of mineral products to Saudi Arabia and wood and articles of wood to Finland. The biggest decrease occurred in exports to Russia (down by 13 million euros), with smaller exports of raw materials and products of chemical industry (caulking compounds and other mastics).

In August, the biggest share in the exports of goods was held by electrical equipment and mineral products (both 15% of the total exports of goods), followed by wood and articles of wood, miscellaneous manufactured articles and mechanical appliances (9% each). The greatest increase was in the exports of mineral products (up by 28 million euros) and mechanical appliances (up by 16 million euros) and raw materials and products of chemical industry (up by 14 million euros).

The share of goods of Estonian origin in total exports was 71% in August 2018. The exports of goods of Estonian origin increased by 4% and re-exports by 14%. In the exports of goods of Estonian origin, the greatest increase was in the exports of mineral products (electricity, heavy oil), wood and articles of wood (coniferous pulpwood, plywood). The share of goods of Estonian origin was largest in the exports of wood and articles of wood (97%), miscellaneous manufactured articles, paper and articles thereof and vegetable fats and oils (92% in each). The share of goods of Estonian origin accounted for 71% of the exports of mineral products and 54% of the exports of raw materials and products of chemical industry.

The main countries of consignment in August 2018 were Finland (12% of Estonia's total imports of goods), Lithuania and Russia (both 11%). From Finland, mineral products and electrical equipment were imported the most. In imports from Lithuania, mineral products and agricultural products and food preparations had the highest share, while mineral products and raw materials and products of chemical industry were the main commodities imported from Russia. The biggest increase occurred in imports from Russia (imports doubled, or up by 72 million euros), Belarus (up by four times or 26 million euros) and Lithuania (up by 26 million euros), with the imports of mineral products (fuel additives, motor spirit) increasing the most from each country.

The main commodities imported to Estonia were mineral products (16% of Estonia's total imports of goods), electrical equipment (13%) and mechanical appliances (10%). The greatest increase was in the imports of mineral products (up by 91 million euros) and raw materials and products of chemical industry (up by 23 million euros).

Created with Highcharts 4.2.5Million eurosEstonia's foreign trade by month, 2016-2018Exportsincl. exports of goods of Estonian originImportsBalance201620172018-500-25002505007501,0001,2501,500Source: Statistics Estonia

Month Exports, million euros Imports, million euros Balance, million euros 2017 2018 change, % 2017 2018 change, % 2017 2018 TOTAL 8,416 9,355 11 9,810 10,701 9 -1,395 -1,345 January 941 1,030 9 1,352 1,252 -7 -412 -222 February 974 1,113 14 1,075 1,203 12 -101 -90 March 1,182 1,137 -4 1,323 1,360 3 -141 -224 April 1,029 1,190 16 1,214 1,360 12 -186 -170 May 1,151 1,240 8 1,305 1,442 11 -154 -203 June 1,089 1,265 16 1,206 1,416 17 -117 -151 July 942 1,194 27 1,130 1,325 17 -188 -130 August 1,109 1,187 7 1,205 1,342 11 -96 -155

Country of destination, group of countries Exports, million euros Share, % Change on same month of previous year, % Country of consignment, group of countries Imports, million euros Share, % Change on same month of previous year, % TOTAL 1,187 100 7 TOTAL 1,342 100 11 EU-28 838 71 5 EU-28 1,013 75 2 Euro area 19 594 50 6 Euro area 19 738 55 5 Non-EU 349 29 13 Non-EU 329 25 57 1. Finland 202 17 6 1. Finland 161 12 7 2. Sweden 136 11 -7 2. Lithuania 143 11 22 3. Latvia 125 11 8 3. Russia 141 11 - 4. USA 77 6 - 4. Germany 134 10 -4 5. Lithuania 73 6 4 5. Sweden 111 8 -11 6. Germany 72 6 6 6. Latvia 110 8 5 7. Russia 69 6 -16 7. Poland 79 6 -3 8. Norway 53 4 5 8. Netherlands 72 5 0 9. Netherlands 43 4 -14 9. China 54 4 5 10. Denmark 32 3 26 10. Belarus 34 3 -

Commodity section (chapter) by Combined Nomenclature (CN) Exports Imports Balance, million euros million euros share, % change on same period of previous year, % million euros share, % change on same period of previous year, % TOTAL 1,187 100 7 1,342 100 11 -155 Agricultural products and food preparations (I-IV) 91 8 0 132 10 2 -42 Mineral products (V) 178 15 19 217 16 73 -39 Raw materials and products of chemical industry (VI) 67 6 25 117 9 24 -50 Articles of plastics and rubber (VII) 37 3 -2 76 6 6 -40 Wood and articles of wood (IX) 113 9 11 49 4 24 64 Paper and articles thereof (X) 31 3 10 21 1 -7 10 Textiles and textile articles (XI) 34 3 -1 62 5 3 -28 Base metals and articles of base metal (XV) 91 8 -2 120 9 8 -29 Mechanical appliances (84) 103 9 19 133 10 5 -30 Electrical equipment (85) 180 15 -3 172 13 -6 8 Transport equipment (XVII) 76 6 19 124 9 2 -48 Optical, measuring, precision instruments (XVIII) 35 3 12 31 2 12 5 Miscellaneous manufactured articles (XX) 108 9 0 33 2 -6 75 Other 44 3 -2 57 4 -3 -13

In August 2018, the foreign trade export volume index increased by 6% and the import volume index by 4% compared to August 2017.

The statistics are based on the questionnaires 'Intrastat' and 'Exports (sale of fish and crustaceans in foreign waters and ports)', the due dates of which were, respectively, 14 and 15 September 2018, and on the customs declaration data of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board, which were sent to Statistics Estonia on 20 September 2018. Statistics Estonia published the monthly summary of foreign trade in 13 working days. In the case of the statistical activity 'Foreign trade', the main representative of public interest is the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, commissioned by whom Statistics Estonia collects and analyses the data necessary for conducting the statistical activity.