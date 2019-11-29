Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Statistics Estonia : Gross domestic product, 3rd quarter 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 01:13am EST

The seasonally and working day adjusted GDP grew 1.0% compared to the previous quarter. Compared to the 3rd quarter of 2018, the seasonally and working day adjusted GDP grew 4.1%.

The biggest contributor to economic growth for the second quarter in a row was information and communication. Contribution to economic growth indicates the share of the growth of an economic activity's added value in GDP growth. Information and communication was followed by agriculture, forestry and fishing; professional, scientific and technical activities; wholesale and retail trade; manufacturing; transportation and storage. The last time agriculture, forestry and fishing had such a strong impact was in the 2nd quarter of 2018. The most notable negative impact on the economic growth came from electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply. Also construction had a significant negative impact.

Created with Highcharts 7.0.3Percentage pointsContribution to the GDP growth, 3rd quarter 2019Information and communicationAgriculture, forestry and fishingProfessional, scientific andtechnical activitiesWholesale and retail tradeManufacturingTransportation and storageFinancial and insurance activitiesReal estate activitiesEducationPublic administration and defenceWater supply; sewerage, waste …Human health and social workactivitiesArts, entertainment andrecreationAccomodation and food serviceactivitiesAdministrative and supportservice activitiesOther service activitiesMining and quarryingConstructionElectricity, gas, steam and airconditioning supply-1.0-0.8-0.5-0.30.00.30.50.81.0Source: Statistics Estonia

Domestic demand grew 3.9%, primarily due to gross fixed capital formation, which grew 8.1%. Investment growth was broad-based, and only the government sector had a negative impact. The household final consumption grew a modest 1.2% in the 3rd quarter.

The exports of goods and services grew 7%. The export of goods grew 8.6%, largely on account of the export of wood products, motor vehicles and products of agriculture and hunting. The exports of services grew 4.2%. The growth was led by computer services.

The imports of goods and services grew 4.4%. The import of goods grew 5.4%, largely on account of the import of vehicles. The imports of services grew 1.7%.

Productivity per person employed grew 2.3% due to historically high numbers of persons employed. Productivity per hour worked grew 3.4%. The growth of unit labour cost was 2.2%.

For the statistical activity 'National accounts', the main representative of public interest is the Ministry of Finance, commissioned by whom Statistics Estonia performs this statistical activity.

Disclaimer

SE - Statistics Estonia published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 06:12:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:07aBMW, Great Wall to build new China plant for electric cars
RE
02:05aEXCLUSIVE : Mexico's Pemex fights in court to suspend clean diesel rule - documents
RE
01:58aIndonesia's November inflation seen edging down - Reuters poll
RE
01:50aJapan, Singapore central banks extend currency swap line
RE
01:48aKenya Power annual results delayed on auditor-general appointment
RE
01:45aBritish Consumers Hope Election Can End Brexit Deadlock, Lift Economy
DJ
01:37aStocks shy from breaking new highs as trade mood darkens
RE
01:34aSouth Africa's Eskom makes interim profit on higher tariffs
RE
01:32aOil slips amid slow holiday trade before OPEC+ meeting
RE
01:30aStocks shy from breaking new highs as trade mood darkens
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Top U.S. retailers absorb tariff pressure ahead of holiday shopping season
2China Protests U.S. Law Supporting Hong Kong but Signals Hope for Trade Deal -- 2nd update
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Singapore tells Facebook to correct user's post under new 'fake news' law
4SOFTROCK MINERALS LTD. : SOFTROCK MINERALS : pleased with continued increase in revenue
5SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED : ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS::Acquisition of Via Paracelso 22-24-26, Agrate, ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group