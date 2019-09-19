Statistics Estonia : Information technology in enterprises and households, 2019

From households, over 99% of families with children had internet at home. In families of single parents, 99.5% had fixed broadband connection (98.2% in 2018). In the last three months, 98% of 16-44-year-old internet users used the interned daily or almost daily. This share among 65-74-year-olds increased from 71% to 75%. Internet was accessed via mobile phone away from home or work by 83.3% of internet users and 36.6% used a portable computer. Both shares have increased compared to the previous year. The comparison of different age groups reveals a clear trend - the younger the internet users the higher the percentage of those who access the internet while on the move or via mobile phone.

Among 16-74-year-olds, nine out of ten internet users continue to use the internet to send e-mails and use internet banking services. 72% of internet users listened to music and participated in social networks. Using the internet for calling has increased the most. Using the internet to seek information on goods and services (from 89.5% to 86.4%) and selling own goods and services over the internet, incl. auctioning (from 26.6% to 20.2%), have decreased.

In the last 12 months, every third internet user booked a transport service (Bolt/Uber) and every fourth booked an accommodation service (Airbnb.com) from a private person through a website or a mobile app. Accommodation services were booked via the website or mobile app by men and women in equal numbers but men booked transport services more (34.9% for men and 30.5% for women). 75% of internet users bought a product or service from the internet; this is 7 percentage points more than the year before. 77% of female and 73% of male internet users used the internet for this reason (respectively 71% and 65% the year before). The products ordered the most from the internet were travel and accommodation services (70%), insurance policies (66%) and tickets to different events (concert, cinema, theatre, etc.) (61%). Clothing, footwear and sports goods were bought by every second and food and essential goods by every third e-commerce user.

In 2019, 15% of Estonian enterprises employed ICT specialists, which is 2% more than the year before. Enterprises employing ICT specialists were more numerous in the group of enterprises with 250 and more persons employed. The survey 'Information technology in enterprises' in 2019 focused also on ICT security. The results reveal that the majority of Estonian enterprises use security measures. The security measure used the most include strong password authentication, keeping the software up-to-date, network access control and data backup to a separate location. 7% of enterprises used user identification and authentication via biometric methods (based on fingerprints, voice or face).

Enterprises consider ICT security important and work in that area is ongoing: in the last two years more than a fifth of enterprises have established or amended their security policy. Dealing with ICT security issues is also important due to security incidents. 9% of enterprises had at least one ICT security incident in the past year. The largest number of security incidents concerned the unavailability of ICT services due to the denial of service or ransomware attacks. Enterprises had some experience with the destruction or corruption of data and damage was experienced also as a result of the disclosure of confidential data. The majority (91%) of enterprises, however, did not have security incidents in the past year.

Most Estonian enterprises have a website or web page as part of their parent company's website, mainly introducing products and services. A fourth of enterprises have online ordering or booking options on their website. Almost a fifth of Estonian enterprises sold products or services via their website. Online sale is more widespread in wholesale and retail trade, accommodation and food service activities and in information and communication. 18% of enterprises selling their products or services online sold them in Estonia. 8% of enterprises sold via the website to European countries. In 2018, the share of online sale accounted for 7% of the turnover of enterprises.

The use of information technology among persons aged 16-74, households and enterprises is studied based on a harmonized methodology in all European Union Member States. Statistics Estonia studies the use of information technology in households and among inhabitants aged 16-74 annually in the 2nd quarter. From 2005 to 2013, this was part of the Labour Force Survey, since 2014 an independent survey. A household is a group of persons who live at the same address and share joint financial resources and whose members consider themselves to be members of one household. It differs from family, which is based on family relationships or kinship.

Statistics Estonia has surveyed the use of information technology in enterprises since 2001. 3,400 enterprises participated in the survey in 2019. The survey involves enterprises with 10 or more persons employed.

For the statistical activity 'Information technology in households' and 'Information technology in enterprises' the main representative of public interest is the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, commissioned by whom Statistics Estonia collects and analyses the data necessary for conducting the statistical activities.