Statistics Estonia : Producer price index of industrial output, export and import price index, August 2019

09/20/2019 | 01:52am EDT

In August, compared to the previous month, the producer price index was affected more than average by a price decrease in the manufacture of electronic equipment, fuel oils and chemicals and chemical products, but also by a price increase in the manufacture of wood products and furniture.

Compared to August 2018, the index was affected mainly by a price decrease in the manufacture of electronic equipment and electricity and heat energy supply, but also by a price increase in mining and quarrying and in the manufacture of food products.

Economic activity according to EMTAK 2008 July 2019 - August 2019, % August 2018 - August 2019, %
TOTAL -0.2 -1.3
Manufacturing -0.2 -1.2
Mining and quarrying 0.9 7.5
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply 0.1 -8.7
Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities 0 0.9

The export price index decreased by 0.4% compared to July 2019. The prices of oil and leather products and footwear and electronic equipment decreased the most, while the prices of electricity, forest products and furniture increased. The export price index fell by 1.6% compared to August 2018.

The import price index decreased by 0.2% compared to July 2019. The prices of electricity, oil and wood products decreased more than average, while the prices of agricultural products and metals increased. The import price index fell by 0.6% compared to August 2018.

The statistics are based on the questionnaires 'Producer price', 'Export price' and 'Import price', the deadline of which was 6 September 2019. Statistics Estonia published the monthly summary in nine working days. For the statistical activities 'Producer price index of industrial output', 'Export price index' and 'Import price index', the main representative of public interest is the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, commissioned by whom Statistics Estonia collects and analyses the data necessary for conducting the statistical activities.

Disclaimer

SE - Statistics Estonia published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 05:51:02 UTC
