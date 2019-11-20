Log in
Statistics Estonia : Producer price index of industrial output, export and import price index, October 2019

11/20/2019 | 01:30am EST

In October, compared to the previous month, the producer price index was affected more than average by a price decrease in the manufacture of wood and wood products, electricity and heat energy supply and manufacture of paper and paper products. Price increase in the manufacture of electronic equipment also had an impact on the index.

Compared to October 2018, the index was affected mainly by a price decrease in the manufacture of electronic equipment, but also by a price increase in electricity supply.

Economic activity according to EMTAK 2008 September 2019 - October 2019, % October 2018 - October 2019, %
TOTAL -0.4 -1.7
Manufacturing -0.3 -2.4
Mining and quarrying -1.5 2.8
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply -1.3 0.2
Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities 0.0 0.9

The export price index decreased by 0.4% compared to September. The prices of oil products, paper and paper products and electricity decreased the most, while the prices of wearing apparel, leather products and footwear, and peat products increased. The export price index fell by 3.2% compared to October 2018.

The import price index decreased by 0.3% compared to September. The prices of electricity, agricultural and oil products decreased more than average, while the prices of leather products and footwear and building materials increased. The import price index fell by 1.3% compared to October 2018.

The statistics are based on the questionnaires 'Producer price', 'Export price' and 'Import price', the deadline of which was 6 November 2019. Statistics Estonia published the monthly summary in nine working days. For the statistical activities 'Producer price index of industrial output', 'Export price index' and 'Import price index', the main representative of public interest is the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, commissioned by whom Statistics Estonia collects and analyses the data necessary for conducting the statistical activities.

Disclaimer

SE - Statistics Estonia published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 06:29:02 UTC
