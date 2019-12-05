Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Statistics Estonia : is studying time use of Estonian people

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/05/2019 | 01:10am EST

The data of the Time Use Survey are used to measure the quality of life and general well-being of the population. Time use data describe participation in the labour market, consumption behaviours, leisure time, family relationships as well as changes in household composition, people's well‑being and social values. It is also possible to measure hidden informal unpaid work performed at home. Finding balance between paid and unpaid work and their fair sharing in the household is one of the most researched areas of time use. The information collected is used to develop family and labour policy as well as other social policies.

The survey sample is approximately 7,500 households and a person chosen by random sampling from the population register also brings his or her family into the survey. Interviews are conducted with the head of household and all other members of the household who are at least 10 years old. Respondents record in the time use diary their activities on two designated days and, in the weekly schedule of working time, their working hours in one week.

The Time Use Survey is organised in Estonia for the third time. It is coordinated by the European Union statistical office Eurostat. The survey is conducted in many European countries using a harmonised methodology. The data will be published in the statistical database of Statistics Estonia in the second half of 2021.

Disclaimer

SE - Statistics Estonia published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 06:09:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:27aGazing into the recession crystal ball
RE
01:26aOil slips as OPEC+ prepares to discuss deeper output cuts
RE
01:23aOil steadies after price jump; investors wait on OPEC meetings
RE
01:21aAsian stocks climb as trade deal hopes flicker among Trump's mixed signals
RE
01:19aGRAPHIC : Wall Street's high-stake bets on calm less risky than they seem
RE
01:17aChina solar exports hit 58 GW in first three quarters of 2019
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:15aChina's November exports seen up modestly, but Sino-U.S. trade still major risk - Reuters poll
RE
01:11aMuddy Waters rebukes Japan, French efforts to rein in short sales
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks climb as trade deal hopes flicker among Trump's mixed signals
2PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. : PELOTON INTERACTIVE : says encouraged by some support despite Christmas ad critici..
3Oil steadies after price jump; investors wait on OPEC meetings
4Britain, EU expected to agree free trade deal, cable to gain - Reuters poll
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China video streamer iQiyi sees price hikes at home, gold abroad

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group