Statistics - Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Underground Inventories in Canada – February 2020

02/24/2020 | 11:43am EST

Please note: as of April 2018, the NEB (now the CER) has changed the format of its LPG underground inventory statistics. In addition to the previous annual summary, the monthly download now provides historical inventory data from 2000 to the present. A graphical representation of regional propane and butane inventories is now displayed in an interactive format.

For further information, please contact: request-demande@cer-rec.gc.ca

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Underground Inventories in Canada
All volumes reported on the first of each month.

Propane

Butanes

ARCHIVED - Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Statistics

Date modified: 2020-02-24

Disclaimer

National Energy Board - Government of Canada published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 16:42:01 UTC
