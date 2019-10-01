Statistics New Zealand : 2018 Census interactive maps and data for local areas now available

Interactive maps showing 2018 Census data are now available online, Stats NZ said today.
The data behind these maps can be accessed from Datafinder.
The 2018 Census map gallery shows:
-
census usually resident population count, and population counts for the 2006, 2013, and 2018 Censuses
-
percentage changes in the life-cycle age groups for the census usually resident population count between the 2013 and 2018 Censuses, and counts by age group for the 2006, 2013, and 2018 Censuses
-
percentage changes in the number of occupied and unoccupied private dwellings between the 2013 and 2018 Censuses, and counts of private dwellings for the 2006, 2013, and 2018 Censuses.
We are providing this information at regional council, territorial authority / Auckland local board, and statistical area 2 levels.
The Story map showing the composition of the 2018 Census dataset covers the following data at a territorial authority / Auckland local board level:
-
the proportion of people in the census dataset in terms of interim coverage rates
-
the data sources used to count them:
-
-
census individual forms received
-
partial census form responses (use of the paper dwelling form or online household summary form when no individual form for the person was received)
-
admin enumerations (use of administrative data to add people to the usually resident census population when a census response has not been received).
Disclaimer
