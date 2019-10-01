Statistics New Zealand : 2018 Census interactive maps and data for local areas now available

Interactive maps showing 2018 Census data are now available online, Stats NZ said today.

The data behind these maps can be accessed from Datafinder.

The 2018 Census map gallery shows:

census usually resident population count, and population counts for the 2006, 2013, and 2018 Censuses

percentage changes in the life-cycle age groups for the census usually resident population count between the 2013 and 2018 Censuses, and counts by age group for the 2006, 2013, and 2018 Censuses

percentage changes in the number of occupied and unoccupied private dwellings between the 2013 and 2018 Censuses, and counts of private dwellings for the 2006, 2013, and 2018 Censuses.

We are providing this information at regional council, territorial authority / Auckland local board, and statistical area 2 levels.

The Story map showing the composition of the 2018 Census dataset covers the following data at a territorial authority / Auckland local board level: