Statistics New Zealand : Expected updates for population statistics 2019–20

Population estimates incorporating 2018 Census results and estimates of census coverage (net census undercount) from the 2018 post-enumeration survey (PES) will be available by March 2020, Stats NZ said today.

Once the new 'estimated resident population' based on the 2018 Census is available, related population statistics including demographic projections and life tables can be updated. New projections will be progressively released from mid-2020.

The first release of census data will start from 23 September 2019, including the census usually resident population counts, the number of general and Māori electorates, and the general and Māori electoral population counts.

'We always produce population estimates and projections after a census to keep New Zealanders informed about our changing population,' says population estimates and projections manager Michelle Feyen.

'The five-yearly census is an important recalibration of those estimates and projections, especially for our geographic and ethnic sub-populations.'

Understanding different population measures

With the release of 2018 Census counts from September 2019 and the ongoing release of population estimates (national - quarterly; subnational - annually), we want users to be aware of the differences between various population measures. The census counts are not directly comparable with the population estimates (estimated resident population, or ERP), because the estimates include people not counted by the census. See figures 1 and 2.

The difference between estimates and projections is also important. Estimates are an indication of population size, structure, and change, usually for dates in the past. Estimates typically use recorded data about births, deaths, and migration.

Projections are an indication of future population size, structure, and change. Projections typically use assumptions about future births, deaths, and migration; or assumptions about underlying birth rates, death rates, and migration rates. We generally update different projections every 2-3 years to incorporate the latest demographic data and trends.

Census night population count Census usually resident population count Estimated resident population Visitors from overseas in New Zealand on census night Residents in New Zealand on census night Residents in New Zealand on census night Residents in New Zealand on census night *Residents missed by census (net census undercount) *Residents temporarily overseas on census night *Births, deaths, and net migration since census night

*Estimated using data sources other than census.

Census night population count Census usually resident population count Estimated resident population Visitors from overseas in the area on census night Residents of other areas of New Zealand in the area on census night Residents of that area in the area on census night Residents of that area in the area on census night Residents of that area in the area on census night Residents elsewhere in New Zealand on census night Residents elsewhere in New Zealand on census night *Residents missed by census (net census undercount) *Residents temporarily overseas on census night *Births, deaths, and net migration since census night

* Estimated using data sources other than census.

Schedule of population-related releases directly affected by 2018 Census