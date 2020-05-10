Statistics New Zealand : Hospitality hit hard

Seasonally adjusted spending on travel agency and tour arrangement services fell 82 percent ($40 million) in April 2020, following a 57 percent ($64 million) fall in March 2020.

'For the first time in our collection, travel agency and tour arrangement services spending fell to negative numbers. This is because the value of refunds received exceeded purchases,' Ms Hicks said.

To provide more information on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on retail card spending, Stats NZ will continue to publish more lower-level data covering the period to August 2020.

See Electronic card transactions: April 2020 to download this month's figures.

19 March 2020 : New Zealand's borders closed to almost all travellers, except for returning New Zealanders.

23 March 2020: New Zealand enters COVID-19 alert level 3 (Restrict)