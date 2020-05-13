Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Statistics New Zealand : New Zealand trade after the COVID-19 outbreak – 13 May update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 01:15am BST

Daily goods trade data between 1 February and 6 May gives an updated glance at New Zealand's trade with the world since the COVID-19 outbreak, Stats NZ said today.

For the week ended 6 May 2020 compared with the equivalent week in 2019:

  • total exports to all countries were down 8.0 percent ($101 million), from $1.27 billion to $1.17 billion
  • total imports from all countries were up 3.5 percent ($45 million), from $1.28 billion to $1.32 billion
  • exports to China were down 9.6 percent ($34 million), from $354 million to $320 million
  • imports from China were up 18 percent ($40 million), from $221 million to $261 million.

The high-level graphs released today show total export and import values, and export and import values to and from China.

The data is provisional and should be regarded as an early, indicative estimate of intentions to trade only, subject to revision.

The data compares trade from 1 February to 6 May 2020 against previous years. This allows for an estimate to be made of what may have happened to trade, if they had followed typical patterns.

Stats NZ urges caution in making decisions based on this provisional data.

Disclaimer

Statistics New Zealand published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 00:14:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05/12OCCIDENTAL OFFERING EMPLOYEES VOLUNTARY BUYOUTS OVER NEXT TWO WEEKS : document
RE
05/12MSCI to Add Zoom Video Communications to World Index, Among Others
DJ
05/12PETER DEFAZIO : Chairs Peter DeFazio and Frank Pallone, Jr. Introduce Legislation to Withdraw the United States from the World Trade Organization
PU
05/12STATISTICS NEW ZEALAND : New Zealand trade after the COVID-19 outbreak – 13 May update
PU
05/12House Democrats Release $3 Trillion Coronavirus Bill -- 4th Update
DJ
05/12Asian stocks set to slip on coronavirus fears, vaccine timing
RE
05/12South Korea's jobs fall in April at sharpest pace since 1999
RE
05/12Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens down 1.11 percent
RE
05/12MIKE ROUNDS : Rounds, Colleagues Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Increase Transparency in Cattle Pricing
PU
05/12Japan March current account surplus two trillion yen
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. airlines tell crews not to force passengers to wear masks
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : California county orders closure of Tesla plant
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : reports spike in takedowns of hate speech, terrorism
4BARCLAYS PLC : Investment banks cut jobs despite coronavirus trading surge - Coalition
5THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. : CARLYLE : GIC?s cold feet on Amex travel buy casts doubt on $1.1 billion loan
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group