Statistics New Zealand : New Zealand trade after the COVID-19 outbreak – 20 May update

05/19/2020 | 08:18pm EDT

Daily goods trade data between 1 February and 13 May gives an updated glance at New Zealand's trade with the world since the COVID-19 outbreak, Stats NZ said today.

For the week ended 13 May 2020 compared with the equivalent week in 2019:

  • total exports to all countries were down 9.7 percent ($123 million), from $1.27 billion to $1.15 billion
  • total imports from all countries were up 13 percent ($151 million), from $1.13 billion to $1.28 billion
  • exports to China were down 13 percent ($40 million), from $319 million to $279 million.
  • imports from China were down 4.2 percent ($10 million), from $239 million to $229 million.

The high-level graphs released today show total export and import values, export and import values to and from China, and export values of non-food manufactured goods.

The data is provisional and should be regarded as an early, indicative estimate of intentions to trade only, subject to revision.

The data compares trade from 1 February to 13 May 2020 against previous years. This allows for an estimate to be made of what may have happened to trade, if they had followed typical patterns.

Stats NZ urges caution in making decisions based on this provisional data.

Disclaimer

Statistics New Zealand published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 00:17:05 UTC
