Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Statistics New Zealand : New Zealand trade after the COVID-19 outbreak – 8 April update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 08:23pm EDT

Daily goods trade data between 1 February and 31 March gives an updated glance at New Zealand's trade with the world since the COVID-19 outbreak, Stats NZ said today.

For the week ended 31 March 2020 compared with the equivalent week in 2019:

  • total imports from all countries were down 3.9 percent ($52 million), from $1.32 billion to $1.27 billion
  • total exports to all countries were up 13.2 percent ($172 million), from $1.31 billion to $1.48 billion
  • imports from China were down 27 percent ($64 million), from $236 million to $172 million
  • exports to China were up 4.2 percent ($14 million), from $336 million to $350 million.

The high-level graphs released today show total export and import values, and export and import values to and from China.

The data is provisional and should be regarded as an early, indicative estimate of intentions to trade only, subject to revision.

The data compares trade from 1 February to 31 March 2020 against previous years. This allows for an estimate to be made of what may have happened to trade, if they had followed typical patterns.

Stats NZ urges caution in making decisions based on this provisional data.

See Effects of COVID-19 on trade: 1 February-31 March 2020 (provisional).

Note: Stats NZ is not able to publish a weekly trade update next Wednesday (15 April), due to the Easter holiday falling this weekend. The next release will be on 22 April with data from 1 February to 15 April.

Disclaimer

Statistics New Zealand published this content on 08 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2020 00:22:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:45pTRUMP ADMINISTRATION SEEKS $250 BILLION MORE IN AID FOR SMALL U.S. BUSINESSES : Mnuchin
RE
09:38pPhilippines' trade deficit drops to more than two-year low in February
RE
09:21pAsian shares step back, oil rebounds in volatile trade
RE
09:18pDollar creeps higher as virus worries return
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:13pBANK OF JAPAN : Business continuity at the Bank of Japan at declaration of emergency state by the Government of Japan
PU
09:03pU.S. oil state senators to talk crude markets with Saudi officials Saturday - source
RE
09:02pOil prices jump as focus swivels to OPEC, Russia meeting on output cuts
RE
08:48pTGA THERAPEUTIC GOODS ADMINISTRATION : Exporting therapeutic goods
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Treasury talks continue on $25 billion in aviation grants
2Wynn, NCR deals a sign of yet more risk returning to bond market
3THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Canada's aid for small businesses hit by coronavirus set to fa..
4AMBEV S.A. : AMBEV S A : Reminder - 1Q20 Earnings Release and Conference Call
5MAINFREIGHT LIMITED : MAINFREIGHT : Trading Update | April 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group