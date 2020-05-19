Statistics New Zealand : Potato prices reach all-time high in April

Some media reports suggest the potato industry has seen a 30-50 percent increase in demand from supermarkets and a shortage of workers.

'Higher demand and a shortage of potato pickers, many of whom stayed home due to fear of the COVID-19 virus, could explain this large price increase,' consumer prices manager Bryan Downes said.

Prices for fresh eggs (caged and barn) rose almost 7 percent to a record weighted average price of $4.78 per dozen. A decade ago a single egg cost 28 cents, and in April this year it reached 40 cents an egg.

Free-range egg prices also rose, by 1.2 percent to a weighted average price of $5.16 per half-dozen.

'Fresh egg prices have been on a gradual rise for the last two years as more New Zealand farmers shift from caged eggs to barned and free-range eggs,' Mr Downes said.

Eggs are an important item on most consumers' shopping list. Figures show that spending on eggs for all New Zealand households in the year ended June 2019 was over $4,072,000 a week, an average of $2.30 per household.

Detailed household expenditure, year ended June 2019 has more information on household spending.