Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Statistics New Zealand : Spending halves during lockdown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/10/2020 | 07:34pm EDT

Grocery (consumables) sales had the smallest percentage fall in April, down 11 percent ($275 million) from March.

'Supermarkets and grocery stores were open as an essential service trading through the entire lockdown,' Ms Hicks said. 'Those stores alone accounted for more than 80 percent of total core retail card sales.'

'The fall in April spending follows a particularly strong March month, with widespread reports of people stocking up leading up to the lockdown,' she said.

In actual terms, consumables are up 9.6 percent ($192 million) on April 2019.

The average value per transaction rose to $73 in April, the highest value since the series began, over $20 dollars higher than the average for the last decade.

The total number of card transactions for the month of April was 50 million, which was approximately one-third of the average monthly card transactions for the last five years.

'Due to social distancing and efforts made to go out less, people were making fewer purchases with a higher transaction value,' Ms Hicks said.

In actual terms, total retail spending using electronic cards was $2.9 billion, down 48 percent ($2.6 billion) on April 2019.

See Electronic card transactions: April 2020 to download this month's figures.

19 March 2020 : New Zealand's borders closed to almost all travellers, except for returning New Zealanders.

23 March 2020: New Zealand enters COVID-19 alert level 3 (Restrict)

25 March 2020: New Zealand enters COVID-19 alert level 428 April 2020: New Zealand enters COVID-19 alert level 3

Disclaimer

Statistics New Zealand published this content on 10 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2020 23:33:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:54pBANK OF JAPAN : Summary of Opinions at the Monetary Policy Meeting on April 27, 2020 
PU
07:49pAUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Export hub grants help businesses through crisis
PU
07:49pGuidelines will assist industry to comply with new laws
PU
07:48pJapan to compile 2nd extra budget to combat coronavirus pandemic - Nikkei
RE
07:34pSTATISTICS NEW ZEALAND : Spending halves during lockdown
PU
07:14pSTATISTICS NEW ZEALAND : Hospitality hit hard
PU
07:11pOil prices fall 1% as glut weighs
RE
07:04pCASTILLO COPPER : Fast-tracking Drilling Campaigns at Arya and Big One
PU
06:49pLIONTOWN RESOURCES : Kathleen Valley Resource increases to 156Mt @ 1.4% Li2O
PU
06:34pSOUTH AFRICA GOVERNMENT : Miniarwe Lindiwe Zulu briefs media on Social Development response to Coronavirus Covid 19 for level 4 risk adjustment approach, 11 May
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CATHEDRAL ENERGY SERVICES LTD. : CATHEDRAL ENERGY SERVICES : Announces Delay in Filing 2020 Q1 Financial State..
2UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : IEIC Welcomes Uber Technologies as New Founding Member
3TOTAL LIFE CHANGES : (TLC) donates $182,714 during the month of April 2020 to its employees and independent..
4FCCI INSURANCE GROUP : Provides Company Update
5LAFARGEHOLCIM : LAFARGEHOLCIM : Announces Lapse of Philippines Transaction

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group