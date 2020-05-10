Statistics New Zealand : Spending halves during lockdown

Grocery (consumables) sales had the smallest percentage fall in April, down 11 percent ($275 million) from March.

'Supermarkets and grocery stores were open as an essential service trading through the entire lockdown,' Ms Hicks said. 'Those stores alone accounted for more than 80 percent of total core retail card sales.'

'The fall in April spending follows a particularly strong March month, with widespread reports of people stocking up leading up to the lockdown,' she said.

In actual terms, consumables are up 9.6 percent ($192 million) on April 2019.

The average value per transaction rose to $73 in April, the highest value since the series began, over $20 dollars higher than the average for the last decade.

The total number of card transactions for the month of April was 50 million, which was approximately one-third of the average monthly card transactions for the last five years.

'Due to social distancing and efforts made to go out less, people were making fewer purchases with a higher transaction value,' Ms Hicks said.

In actual terms, total retail spending using electronic cards was $2.9 billion, down 48 percent ($2.6 billion) on April 2019.

See Electronic card transactions: April 2020 to download this month's figures.

19 March 2020 : New Zealand's borders closed to almost all travellers, except for returning New Zealanders.

23 March 2020: New Zealand enters COVID-19 alert level 3 (Restrict)