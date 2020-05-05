Statistics New Zealand : Unemployment rate at 4.2 percent in March quarter

In the year to the March 2020 quarter, wages, as measured by the QES, also grew. Across all sectors, average ordinary time hourly earnings increased to $33.14 (up 3.6 percent):

Private sector average ordinary time hourly earnings increased 3.3 percent, to $30.99.

Public sector average ordinary time hourly earnings increased 3.1 percent, to $41.59.

Average weekly earnings (including overtime) for full-time equivalent employees (FTEs) in the QES also increased on an annual basis - up 3.4 percent to $1,285.50.

COVID-19 lockdown and labour market statistics for March and June 2020 quarters has more information about the impact of COVID-19 on the collection of labour market statistics.

Labour market statistics: March 2020 quarter incorporates revisions to historical household labour force survey (HLFS) data from the June 2018 quarter to the December 2019 quarter to account for the latest national population estimates. As such, figures published this quarter may differ from those previously published.

Household labour force survey estimated working-age population: March 2020 quarter outlines the effects of this revision.

Diagram shows data from March 2020 quarter's household labour force survey (HLFS). The underutilisation rate was 10.4%, up 0.4pp (percentage points). This rate is derived from total underutilised divided by the extended labour force. The unemployment rate was 4.2%, up 0.2pp. This is derived from unemployed divided by labour force. Total underutilised was up 15,000, to 299,000. Underemployed was up 2,000 to 91,000. Unemployed was up 5,000 to 116,000. The potential labour force was up 8,000 to 92,000. Within the potential labour force, available potential jobseekers were up 6,900 to 73,100 and unavailable jobseekers were up 1,000 to 19,000. Note: No seasonal pattern is evident for available potential jobseekers. Therefore, this series is not seasonally adjusted.

Diagram shows data from March 2020 quarter's household labour force survey (HLFS), quarterly employment survey (QES), and labour cost index (LCI). HLFS results for the March 2020 quarter showed the labour force participation rate was 70.4%, up 0.3pp (percentage points). This rate is derived from labour force divided by working-age population. The employment rate was 67.5%, up 0.2pp. This is derived from employed divided by working-age population. The unemployment rate was 4.2%, up 0.2pp. This is derived from unemployed divided by labour force.

The underutilisation rate was 10.4%, up 0.4pp. This is derived from total underutilised divided by extended labour force. The working-age population was up 17,000 to 3,944,000. This is made up of the labour force, up 24,000 to 2,777,000, and people not in the labour force, down 7,000 to 1,167,000. The labour force is made up of employed people, up 19,000 to 2,661,000, and those unemployed, up 5,000 to 116,000. Average ordinary time hourly earnings from the QES increased 3.6% annually, to $33.14. Annual wage inflation from the LCI was up 0.5pp to 2.5%, for all industries and occupations combined. Filled jobs from the QES were up 1.0% for the quarter, to 2,002,000.

Notes: 1. Household labour force survey data, unless otherwise stated. 2. Data, including rates, is seasonally adjusted, excluding average ordinary time hourly earnings and annual wage inflation.