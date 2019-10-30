Statistics Portugal : August unemployment rate at 6.4% and September provisional rate at 6.6%

In August 2019, the unemployment rate was 6.4%, corresponding to a decrease of 0.1 percentage points (pp) from the previous month, 0.2 pp from three months before and 0.6 pp from the same month of 2018. That value corresponds also to an upwards revision of 0.2 pp of the provisional estimate released one month ago.

In comparison to the previous month, the unemployed population has decreased by 2.9 thousand people (0.9%) and the employed population has increased by 17.3 thousand people (0.4%).

The provisional unemployment rate estimate for September 2019 was 6.6% and has increased by 0.2 pp from the previous month.