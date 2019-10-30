Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Statistics Portugal : August unemployment rate at 6.4% and September provisional rate at 6.6%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 07:52am EDT
Summary

In August 2019, the unemployment rate was 6.4%, corresponding to a decrease of 0.1 percentage points (pp) from the previous month, 0.2 pp from three months before and 0.6 pp from the same month of 2018. That value corresponds also to an upwards revision of 0.2 pp of the provisional estimate released one month ago.
In comparison to the previous month, the unemployed population has decreased by 2.9 thousand people (0.9%) and the employed population has increased by 17.3 thousand people (0.4%).
The provisional unemployment rate estimate for September 2019 was 6.6% and has increased by 0.2 pp from the previous month.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 11:51:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:17aDeutsche Bank posts third-quarter loss on restructuring, weakness in trading
RE
08:17aCENTRAL BANK OF IRELAND : Harnessing Difference to Our Benefit - Gráinne McEvoy, Director of Consumer Protection
PU
08:17aCENTRAL BANK OF IRELAND : “More work required to continue to reduce risks of Brexit” - Deputy Governor, Ed Sibley
PU
08:15aCash-Market Volatility Adds to Worries Facing Libor Replacement
DJ
08:12aGE raises cash forecast, beats on adjusted EPS, lifting shares
RE
08:12aWTO WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION : Estonia gives EUR 20,000 to help poorer countries improve negotiating skill-set
PU
08:07aDollar steady as markets hunker down for Fed rate cut
RE
08:06aUganda says telecoms operators must list on local bourse
RE
08:05aHans van der Sluijs Joins BioTork as Chief Development Officer
SE
08:05aGlobal Stocks Drift Lower Ahead of Fed Decision
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Major Saudi Arabian non-oil deals since 2016
2BAYER AG : BAYER : says U.S. plaintiffs on glyphosate more than double since July
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Cuts 2019 Delivery Target; 3Q Profit Edged Up
4DOW JONES 30 : Oil steady as trade concerns vie with drop in inventories
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : WhatsApp sues Israel's NSO for allegedly helping spies hack phones around the world

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group