Statistics Portugal : CPI annual rate of change was 0.4%

07/10/2019 | 06:33am EDT
Summary

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) annual rate was 0.4% in June 2019 (the same value as in May). The annual core inflation rate, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products, was 0.6% (0.5% in the previous month).
The CPI monthly rate was nil (0.1% in the previous month and in June 2018), while the CPI 12-month average rate was 0.9% (1.0% in May).
In June 2019, the Portuguese Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) annual rate was 0.7% (0.3% in the previous month), 0.5 percentage points (p.p.) below the figure estimated by Eurostat for the Euro area (in the previous month, this difference was 0.9 p.p.).


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 10:32:05 UTC
