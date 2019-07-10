Statistics Portugal : CPI annual rate of change was 0.4%

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) annual rate was 0.4% in June 2019 (the same value as in May). The annual core inflation rate, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products, was 0.6% (0.5% in the previous month).

The CPI monthly rate was nil (0.1% in the previous month and in June 2018), while the CPI 12-month average rate was 0.9% (1.0% in May).

In June 2019, the Portuguese Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) annual rate was 0.7% (0.3% in the previous month), 0.5 percentage points (p.p.) below the figure estimated by Eurostat for the Euro area (in the previous month, this difference was 0.9 p.p.).