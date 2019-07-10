Statistics Portugal : Exports and imports increased by 8.7% and by 14.7% respectively, in nominal terms

In May 2019, exports and imports of goods recorded nominal year-on-year growth rates of +8.7% and +14.7%, respectively, both accelerating when compared to the previous month (+3.1% and +11.4% in the same order, in April 2019). The emphasis was on the increase in exports and imports of Transport equipment (+21.9% and +27.4%, respectively) mainly as a result of the transactions of Other transport equipment (mostly Airplanes) and in imports of Fuel and lubricants (+43.2%).

Excluding Fuels and lubricants, exports increased by 9.9% and imports grew by 11.8% (+4.6% and +10.7%, respectively, in April 2019).

The deficit of trade balance amounted to EUR 1,631 million in May 2019, increasing by EUR 480 million when compared to the same month of 2018. Excluding Fuels and lubricants, the trade balance stood at EUR -1,197 million, corresponding to an increase of EUR 206 million in the trade deficit when compared to May 2018.

In the quarter ended in May 2019, exports and imports of goods grew by 5.6% and by 12.3%, respectively, vis-à-vis the quarter ended in May 2018 (+4.5% and +11.2% in the same order, in the quarter ended in April 2019).