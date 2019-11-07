Statistics Portugal : Gross monthly earnings per employee have increased by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter of 2019, to 1,220

The gross monthly earnings per employee (per job) have increased by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter of 2019, compared to the same period of 2018, and the regular monthly earnings have increased by 2.8%, reaching €1,220 and €1,039 respectively. These data concern nearly 4.2 million of employees, corresponding to the Social Security's beneficiaries and the subscribers of Caixa Geral de Aposentações.

In real terms, taking into account the negative rate of change of the Consumer Price Index during the period under analysis, the gross monthly earnings per employee increased by 3.2% and its regular component increased by 3.0%.

In the last four years, the regular gross monthly earnings increased above the average (7.4%) in the sectors of tradable goods and services (11.3%) and of non-tradable market goods and services (7.9%). In the sector of non-market non-tradable goods and services, that includes the Public Administrations, the increased was 6.8%. In this sector, the regular gross monthly earnings is persistently above the economy level (about 28% in September 2019), largely due to sectors' differences in the composition of their human capital. It is important to stress that in the last two years it has been observed some convergence in the growth rates of the three sectors.

