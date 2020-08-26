Statistics Portugal : Monitoring the social and economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic - 18th weekly report

Statistics Portugal makes available the 18th weekly report of some of the most recent and relevant statistical findings released for monitoring the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This report covers the press releases concerning:

- Tourism demand of residents - 1st quarter 2020, published on July 27;

- Survey on bank evaluation on housing - June 2020, published on July 28;

- Monthly employment and unemployment estimates - June 2020, published on July 29;

- Fast and Exceptional Enterprise Survey - COVID-19 - 1st fortnight July 2020, published on July 30;

- Business and consumer surveys - July 2020, published on July 30;

- Industrial production index - June 2020, published on July 30;

- Retail trade turnover, employment, wages and salaries, and hours worked indices - June 2020, published on July 29;

- Quarterly national accounts - 2nd quarter 2020, 30-day flash estimate, published on July 31;

- Perspectives on Exports of Goods - 2020, 2nd forecast, published on July 31;

- CPI/HIPC Flash Estimate - July 2020, published on July 31;

- Survey on the Identification of Qualification Needs in Enterprises - 2020, published on July 31.

For further details, see the links available throughout this press release.