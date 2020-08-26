Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Statistics Portugal : Monitoring the social and economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic - 18th weekly report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 11:02am EDT
Summary

Statistics Portugal makes available the 18th weekly report of some of the most recent and relevant statistical findings released for monitoring the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This report covers the press releases concerning:
- Tourism demand of residents - 1st quarter 2020, published on July 27;
- Survey on bank evaluation on housing - June 2020, published on July 28;
- Monthly employment and unemployment estimates - June 2020, published on July 29;
- Fast and Exceptional Enterprise Survey - COVID-19 - 1st fortnight July 2020, published on July 30;
- Business and consumer surveys - July 2020, published on July 30;
- Industrial production index - June 2020, published on July 30;
- Retail trade turnover, employment, wages and salaries, and hours worked indices - June 2020, published on July 29;
- Quarterly national accounts - 2nd quarter 2020, 30-day flash estimate, published on July 31;
- Perspectives on Exports of Goods - 2020, 2nd forecast, published on July 31;
- CPI/HIPC Flash Estimate - July 2020, published on July 31;
- Survey on the Identification of Qualification Needs in Enterprises - 2020, published on July 31.
For further details, see the links available throughout this press release.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 15:01:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:31aU.S. House panel narrows Deutsche Bank subpoena for Trump records
RE
11:26aOil steadies; virus concerns weigh as hurricane heads to U.S.
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:14aWage talks with Kumba Iron Ore hit deadlock, union says
RE
11:12aMexico's economy has worst quarter since Great Depression
RE
11:08aEx-BoE Governor Carney to head green investments at Canadian asset manager Brookfield
RE
11:08aNigeria says Q3 and Q4 GDP to reflect further economic slowdown -presidency
RE
11:03aAMAZON FACES NEW ANTITRUST CHALLENGE FROM INDIAN ONLINE SELLERS : legal documents
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMBU : AMBU : Interim Report for Q3 2019/20 (no.13)
2BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : Bavarian Nordic Announces First Half 2020 Results
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : Barclays downgrades from Neutral to Sell
4GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : Limited legal protection for COVID vaccine makers hampers EU deals
5HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : HENKEL VORZUEGE : Buy rating from RBC

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group