Statistics Portugal : Nineteen municipalities scored house prices above1 500 /m2

In the first quarter of 2020 (last 12 months) 46 municipalities located mainly in Algarve (1 668 €/m2) and in Área Metropolitana de Lisboa (1 515 €/m2) - the two sub-regions with highest prices in the country - scored median house price of dwellings sales above the national value (1 117 €/m2).

Lisboa (3 333 €/m2) registered the highest median house price of the country and, with values above 1 500 €/m2 the municipalities of Cascais (2 681 €/m2), Oeiras (2 257 €/m2), Loulé (2 221 €/m2), Lagos (1 967 €/m2), Albufeira (1 939 €/m2), Porto (1 873 €/m2), Tavira (1 864 €/m2), Odivelas (1 847 €/m2), Loures (1 672 €/m2), Faro (1 663 €/m2), Funchal (1 621 €/m2), Vila Real de Santo António (1 594 €/m2), Aljezur (1 592 €/m2), Lagoa (1 591 €/m2), Almada (1 576 €/m2), Amadora (1 563 €/m2), Silves (1 528 €/m2) and Matosinhos (1 520 €/m2) also stood out.

The city of Vila Nova de Gaia scored the highest growth compared to the same period of the previous year (+20.1%) and Funchal registered the highest growth compared with the previous quarter (+5.0%), among the seven cities with more than 100 thousand inhabitants. Two parishes of Lisboa scored prices below than 2 500 €/m2: Santa Clara (2 393 €/m2) and Olivais (2 463 €/m2). União de freguesias de Aldoar, Foz do Douro e Nevogilde was the parish in the city of Porto that scored the highest median price of dwellings sales (2 593 €/m2).

This information, given its time reference, does not yet reflect the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on the housing market and, as such, may distance itself from the most current market conditions and trends. However, the results obtained up to the 4th quarter of 2019 are relevant to establish a starting point to assess the impact of the pandemic.