Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Statistics Portugal : Produção de maçã com registo historicamente elevado

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 06:15am EST
Summary

Early estimates on October 31 point to significant increases in apple (+35% compared to the previous season) and almond (+55%) production, due to favourable weather conditions and new orchards going into production. Yield is also expected to increase in olive for oil production (+20%), with traditional olive groves responding positively to mid-month rainfall. For chestnut, whose harvest began this month, it is estimated a 5% increase in production. In opposition, reductions in pear and kiwi production (-5%) are expected. In vines, the production should be similar to the previous harvest, despite the regional heterogeneity.
As for annual crops, the highlight goes to tomatoes for processing, whose production should exceed 1.4 million tons, in a year with average yields of around 95 tons per hectare, at the best ever. In irrigated grain maize production is expected to be around 700 thousand tons, close to that achieved in the previous season. In rice, and mainly due to low temperatures and low sunlight, a 5% decrease in production is expected.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 11:14:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:30aFINANCIAL SUPPORT FOR SOCIAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP : development prospects
PU
06:30aCONNECTED TRANSACTION : Acquisition of minority interest in a non-wholly owned subsidiary
PU
06:30aKINGBOARD LAMINATES : Request for Change Form
PU
06:29aGERMANY'S NEXT ECB BOARD MEMBER : criticism threatens euro
RE
06:27aEquities back in favour for sovereign investors in third quarter
RE
06:25aNMC HEALTH : s) in Company
PU
06:25aADNOC ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL : Embarks on One of the Largest Predictive Maintenance Projec...
PU
06:25aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Non-Domestic Producer Price Index
PU
06:25aKINGBOARD LAMINATES : Notification of Publication of Corporate Communications on the Company's Website
PU
06:20aJEOL : Form 8.3 - Just Eat Plc
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : says 2017 audit of Singapore unit not concluded due to probe
2SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : CEO vows to 'get to the bottom' of sanctions breach allegation
3Oil prices extend losses on supply, trade war fears
4Aston Martin launches first SUV, hopeful of a turnaround
5FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC : FEVERTREE DRINKS : warns on revenue as UK retail spending cools

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group