Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Statistics Portugal : The unemployment rate decreased to 6.3%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 06:45am EDT
Summary

In the 2nd quarter of 2019, the unemployment rate decreased to 6.3%, 0.5 percentage points (pp) lower than the previous quarter and 0.4 pp lower than the same quarter of the previous year.
The unemployed population, estimated at 328.5 thousand people, decreased by 7.1% (25.1 thousand) from the previous quarter and by 6.6% (23.3 thousand) from the same quarter of 2018.
The employed population (4,916.7 thousand people) recorded a quarterly increase of 0.7% (36.5 thousand) and a year-on-year increase of 0.9% (42.6 thousand).
The youth (15 to 24 years old) unemployment rate stood at 18.1% and increased by 0.5 pp from the previous quarter, but decreased by 1.3 pp from the same quarter of the previous year. The share of unemployed people looking for a job for 12 months or longer (long-term unemployment) was 53.1%, up 6.3 pp from the previous quarter and up 0.8 pp from the same quarter of the previous year.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 10:44:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:00aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China intl investment, trade fair attracts over 1,500 enterprises
PU
07:00aUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Resolute industry to set future path at major conference
PU
06:52aAsian central banks flag growth concerns with surprising rate cuts
RE
06:48aFTSE 100 INDEX : Oil sets new seven-month low on trade tensions
RE
06:45aSTATISTICS PORTUGAL : The unemployment rate decreased to 6.3%
PU
06:40aKiwi dollar tumbles on rate cut, prompting global easing bets
RE
06:37aKiwi dollar tumbles on rate cut, prompting global easing bets
RE
06:35aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : End-July 2019 GIR Level Rises to US$85.18 Billion
PU
06:35a'Scary' German output figures propel recession fears
RE
06:31aTESLA CONSIDERS RAISING PRICES IN CHINA FROM SEPTEMBER : sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EUROSTOXX : German chemical deal lifts European shares, FTSE lags
2PALM OIL : China to remove soybean oil, rapeseed oil, palm oil import quotas
3BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Statement re US Research Firm Document
4WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : to close about 200 stores in United States
5E.ON SE : E ON : First-half results in line with expectations – E.ON again reaffirms 2019 forecast

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group