Statistics Portugal : Tourism activity kept growing but with less intensity

Summary
The tourism accommodation sector registered 2.6 million guests and 6.5 million overnight stays in May 2019, corresponding to year-on-year rates of change of +7.7% and +3.9% respectively (+10.0% and +10.5% in April 2019, in the same order). Overnight stays of residents increased by 8.6% (+16.1% in April) and those of non-residents grew by 2.5% (+8.5% in the previous month).
In May 2019, the average stay (2.51 nights) decreased by 3.5% (+1.0% as regards residents and -5.0% for non residents).
The net bed occupancy rate (50.4%) declined by 1.1 p.p. (+1.8 p.p. in April).
Total revenue increased by 6.2% (+10.1% in April; +6.7% in the accumulated period until May) reaching EUR 398.9 million. Revenue from accommodation (EUR 295.7 million) grew by 5.9% (+11.0% in April; +6.2% from January to May).
