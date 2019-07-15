Log in
Statistics Portugal : Tourism activity kept growing but with less intensity

07/15/2019 | 06:35am EDT
Summary

The tourism accommodation sector registered 2.6 million guests and 6.5 million overnight stays in May 2019, corresponding to year-on-year rates of change of +7.7% and +3.9% respectively (+10.0% and +10.5% in April 2019, in the same order). Overnight stays of residents increased by 8.6% (+16.1% in April) and those of non-residents grew by 2.5% (+8.5% in the previous month).
In May 2019, the average stay (2.51 nights) decreased by 3.5% (+1.0% as regards residents and -5.0% for non residents).
The net bed occupancy rate (50.4%) declined by 1.1 p.p. (+1.8 p.p. in April).
Total revenue increased by 6.2% (+10.1% in April; +6.7% in the accumulated period until May) reaching EUR 398.9 million. Revenue from accommodation (EUR 295.7 million) grew by 5.9% (+11.0% in April; +6.2% from January to May).


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 10:34:01 UTC
