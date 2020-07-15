Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Statistics Portugal : Tourist activity almost stopped in May

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/15/2020 | 06:16am EDT
Summary

The tourist accommodation sector registered 149.8 thousand guests and 307.0 thousand overnight stays in May 2020, corresponding to year-on-year rates of change of -94.2% and -95.3% respectively (-97.7% and -97.4% in April 2020, in the same order). Overnight stays of residents declined by 85.9% (-93.5% in April) and those of non-residents decreased by 98.4% (-98.9% in the previous month).

Total revenue recorded a rate of change of -97.2% (-98.5% in April) standing at EUR 11.0 million. Revenue from accommodation amounted to EUR 9.6 million, declining by 96.8% (-98.2% in the previous month).

The information in this press release, regarding May, reflects the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in both the performance of the tourist activity and the quantity of primary information available in the compilation of the results presented. Despite the difficulties, we call for the best collaboration by firms, households, and public entities in answering the requests from Statistics Portugal to obtain information. The quality of official statistics, especially its capacity to identify the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, depends crucially on this collaboration that Statistics Portugal is grateful for in advance.

Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 10:15:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:27aGreek budget slides into big deficit in Jan-Jun due to COVID-19
RE
06:21aUK lawmakers approve Richard Hughes as new head of budget watchdog
RE
06:21aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : Banking as a "Going Concern" in the Time of Pandemic
PU
06:16aSTATISTICS PORTUGAL : Tourist activity almost stopped in May
PU
06:14aSouth Africa consumer inflation falls to 15-year low
RE
06:09aSouth African e-commerce is a COVID-fired market of risk and reward
RE
05:51aGoogle buys 7.7% of Reliance's digital unit for $4.5 bln
RE
05:45aConsumer Appetite for Cars, Homes Bolsters U.S. Economy
DJ
05:35aGOOGLE EXEC SAYS PHONE BEING DEVELOPED WITH JIO FOR INDIA WILL HAVE 'OPTIMIZED' ANDROID, APP STORE - Interview
RE
05:35aGOOGLE EXEC SAYS GAINING JIO PLATFORMS BOARD SEAT AS PART OF $4.5 BLN INVESTMENT - Interview
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : UK to purge Huawei from 5G by end of 2027, siding with Trump over China
2PUREPOINT URANIUM GROUP INC. : PUREPOINT URANIUM : Announces AGM Results and Provides Update on its Hook Lake ..
3WEEDMD INC. : WEEDMD : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Posts Record Revenue of $12.2 Million
4VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. : COMMAND THE 5G NETWORK: Advance 5G Deployment and Service Assurance with Comprehensive ..
5CHINA NONFERROUS GOLD LIMITED : CHINA NONFERROUS GOLD : Extension to Loan Agreement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group