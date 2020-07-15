Statistics Portugal : Tourist activity almost stopped in May

The tourist accommodation sector registered 149.8 thousand guests and 307.0 thousand overnight stays in May 2020, corresponding to year-on-year rates of change of -94.2% and -95.3% respectively (-97.7% and -97.4% in April 2020, in the same order). Overnight stays of residents declined by 85.9% (-93.5% in April) and those of non-residents decreased by 98.4% (-98.9% in the previous month).

Total revenue recorded a rate of change of -97.2% (-98.5% in April) standing at EUR 11.0 million. Revenue from accommodation amounted to EUR 9.6 million, declining by 96.8% (-98.2% in the previous month).

The information in this press release, regarding May, reflects the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in both the performance of the tourist activity and the quantity of primary information available in the compilation of the results presented. Despite the difficulties, we call for the best collaboration by firms, households, and public entities in answering the requests from Statistics Portugal to obtain information. The quality of official statistics, especially its capacity to identify the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, depends crucially on this collaboration that Statistics Portugal is grateful for in advance.