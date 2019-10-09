Log in
Statistik Austria : 3.4% less registrations of motor vehicles from January to September 2019; passenger cars -6.3%

10/09/2019

Press release: 12.107-173/19

Vienna, 2019-10-09 - A total of 348 762 new motor vehicleswas registered from January to September 2019, resulting in a decrease of 3.4% compared to the same period in 2018, as Statistics Austria reports. New passenger carregistrations reported a minus of 6.3% to 258 272; the share of new passenger cars related to the entire number of registrations amounted to 74.1%.

On the market for commercial vehicles, increases were reported for lorries category (cat.) N3 (+16.2%), lorries cat. N2 (+10.1%), lorries cat. N1 (+1.3%) and articulated lorries (+0.9%); tractors used for agriculture and forestry showed a rise by 18.8%. Among two-wheelers, more registrations were recorded for scooters (+10.9%) and motorcycles (+8.0%).

Decreases for petrol and diesel cars, electric and hybrid cars on the rise

In the first nine months of 2019, both fewer petrol-powered passenger cars (share: 54.6%; -5.6%) and diesel cars (share: 38.1%; -13.6%) were registered. Battery-electric passenger cars documented a growth rate of 64.7% to 7 383 (share 2.9%). New registrations of petrol-electric hybrid cars (share: 3.3%) increased by 20.8% to 8 422, and diesel-electric hybrid cars (share: 1.0%) even by 516.3% to 2 650.

VW remained market leader despite decline in new registrations

Among the ten most important passenger car makes in the first three quarters of 2019, which together represented about two thirds of all new car registrations, VW remained market leader with a share of 16.2%, despite new registrations declined by 9.6% compared to the same period of the previous year. Decreases were also reported for Fiat (-16.7%), Hyundai (-13.1%), Renault (-12.7%), Opel (-8.2%), Ford and Mercedes (-4.0% each). Increases were documented for Skoda (+9.7%), Seat (+3.5%) and BMW (+0.1%).

Registrations in September 2019

In September 2019, the number of passenger car registrations rose by 22.4% compared to September 2018. In total 27 775 new vehicles were registered this September, 12.8% more than in September 2018, but 30.2% less than in August 2019.

For more detailed results and further information concerning statistics of motor vehicles please refer to our website.

Information on methods, definitions:Motor vehicle statistics (registrations of new and used vehicles as well as the stock of vehicles) are secondary statistics, compiled on the basis of daily data files sent to Statistics Austria by Austria's association of insurance companies (VVO). VVO, in turn, receives data by the insurances' registrations offices, responsible for registrations, de-registrations and rectifications of motor vehicles and trailers.
Within motor vehicle statistics, all motor vehicles, once nationally or internationally registered, are levied, irrespective of the registration's duration.

For further inquiries please contact Directorate Spatial Statistics, Statistics Austria:
Gerda FISCHER, Tel. +43 (1) 71128-7566 resp. gerda.fischer@statistik.gv.at and
Brigitte KVAPIL, Tel. +43 (1) 71128-7449 resp. brigitte.kvapil@statistik.gv.at

Media owner, producer and publisher:
STATISTICS AUSTRIA, Federal Institution under Public Law
1110 Wien, Guglgasse 13, Tel.: +43 (1) 71128-7777
presse@statistik.gv.at © STATISTICS AUSTRIA

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 07:20:07 UTC
