Statistik Austria : 37.5 million nights spent in tourism summer season 2018 so far

Press release: 11.845-156/18

Vienna, 2018-08-28 - 37.50 million nights spent were recorded for the ongoing summer season 2018 (May to July) , representing an increase of 3.8% compared to the same period of the previous year, according to preliminary results by Statistics Austria. Thus, for the first time since 1982 more than 37 million nights spent were registered in this period. Nights spent by resident visitors (+1.7% to 11.35 million) as well as non-resident visitors (+4.7% to 26.15 million) developed positively. The number of arrivals also reached an all-time-high of 12.33 million (+3.5%) in the period May to July 2018.

The most important country of origin Germany reached a growth of 6.7% with 13.78 million nights spent. The highest relative increases in the number of nights spent were reported for guests from Poland (+12.5%), the Czech Republic (+11.6%), Hungary (+5.9%) and the USA (+5.1%). Decreases in the number of nights spent were registered for the third most important origin Switzerland and Liechtenstein (-2.0%). Also for other important countries of origin - like Italy (-3.9%), France (-2.2%) or Denmark (-7.4%) - declines were observed.

July 2018: more than 18 million nights spent

In July - the second most important month for the tourism summer season after August - 18.21 million nights spent were recorded in 2018. This represents an increase of 2.9% compared to the same period in 2017. For the first time since 1994, more than 18 million nights spent were registered in July (the highest value ever recorded - 25.34 million - was observed in July 1973). The number of arrivals increased by 1.0%, too.

January to July 2018: almost 94 million nights spent and more than 26 million guests

About 93.96 million nights spent were registered from January to July 2018; this corresponds to a growth of 4.1%. Increases were recorded in the number of nights spent by residents (+2.4% to 23.23 million) as well as non-residents (+4.7% to 70.73 million). With a rise of 4.3% to 26.73 million guests, a new record value for arrivals was achieved as well.

For more detailed results and further information please refer to our website.