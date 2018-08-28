Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Statistik Austria : 37.5 million nights spent in tourism summer season 2018 so far

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 09:12am CEST

Press release: 11.845-156/18

Vienna, 2018-08-28 - 37.50 million nights spent were recorded for the ongoingsummer season 2018 (May to July), representing an increase of 3.8% compared to the same period of the previous year, according to preliminary results by Statistics Austria. Thus, for the first time since 1982 more than 37 million nights spent were registered in this period. Nights spent by resident visitors (+1.7% to 11.35 million) as well as non-resident visitors (+4.7% to 26.15 million) developed positively. The number of arrivals also reached an all-time-high of 12.33 million (+3.5%) in the period May to July 2018.

The most important country of origin Germany reached a growth of 6.7% with 13.78 million nights spent. The highest relative increases in the number of nights spent were reported for guests from Poland (+12.5%), the Czech Republic (+11.6%), Hungary (+5.9%) and the USA (+5.1%). Decreases in the number of nights spent were registered for the third most important origin Switzerland and Liechtenstein (-2.0%). Also for other important countries of origin - like Italy (-3.9%), France (-2.2%) or Denmark (-7.4%) - declines were observed.

July 2018: more than 18 million nights spent

In July - the second most important month for the tourism summer season after August - 18.21 million nights spent were recorded in 2018. This represents an increase of 2.9% compared to the same period in 2017. For the first time since 1994, more than 18 million nights spent were registered in July (the highest value ever recorded - 25.34 million - was observed in July 1973). The number of arrivals increased by 1.0%, too.

January to July 2018: almost 94 million nights spent and more than 26 million guests

About 93.96 million nights spent were registered from January to July 2018; this corresponds to a growth of 4.1%. Increases were recorded in the number of nights spent by residents (+2.4% to 23.23 million) as well as non-residents (+4.7% to 70.73 million). With a rise of 4.3% to 26.73 million guests, a new record value for arrivals was achieved as well.

For more detailed results and further information please refer to our website.

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 07:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:12aEuro zone lending growth holds steady at post-crisis high
RE
10:06aGermany's Maas says hard Brexit "not yet off the table"
RE
10:01aEUROZONE : M3 Money Supply worse than estimates at 4.0%
09:57aPALACE OFFER FREE LOAN PLAYERS TO LOWER DIVISIONS : The Times
RE
09:57aMOAF MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND FORESTS OF BHUT : 2nd Batch Training on Research Methodologies and Scientific Paper writing underway at AMTC, Paro
PU
09:52aDNV GL : raises the standard for Thermoplastic Composite Pipes (TCP)
PU
09:37aNOC NATIONAL OIL : Arabian Gulf Oil ...General Tender Extension No. (MTC-32/2018)
PU
09:37aNOC NATIONAL OIL : Arabian Gulf Oil ...General Tender Extension No. (MTC-29/2018)
PU
09:37aNOC NATIONAL OIL : Arabian Gulf Oil ...General Tender Extension No. (MTC-38/2018)
PU
09:17aDollar mired near one-month low on trade deal; pound struggles
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BILIBILI INC - ADR : Bilibili Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
2TESLA : TESLA : U-turn puts it back at square one on cash
3FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S., Mexico reach NAFTA deal, turn up pressure on Canada
4LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Completes GBP1 Billion Share Buyback
5Tesla's U-turn puts it back at square one on cash

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.