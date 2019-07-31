Statistik Austria : 46 468 marriages and 464 registered partnerships in 2018

Press release: 12.068-134/19
Vienna,2019-07-31 - In 2018, 46 468 marriages and 464 registered partnerships were entered into, according to final results of Statistics Austria. Compared to 2017, the number of marriages increased by 3.3% and the number of registered partnerships decreased by 12.3%.
69.3% of all marriages were first marriages for both partners (2017: 69.1%). The median age at first marriage in 2018 was 32.8 years for men and 30.6 years for women (2017: men 32.7, women 30.4).
