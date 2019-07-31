Log in
Statistik Austria : 46 468 marriages and 464 registered partnerships in 2018

0
07/31/2019

Press release: 12.068-134/19

Vienna,2019-07-31 - In 2018, 46 468 marriages and 464 registered partnerships were entered into, according to final results of Statistics Austria. Compared to 2017, the number of marriages increased by 3.3% and the number of registered partnerships decreased by 12.3%.

69.3% of all marriages were first marriages for both partners (2017: 69.1%). The median age at first marriage in 2018 was 32.8 years for men and 30.6 years for women (2017: men 32.7, women 30.4).

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 07:04:08 UTC
