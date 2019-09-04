Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Statistik Austria : Considerable increase of turnover in trade and services in the first half of 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 03:12am EDT

Press release: 12.086-152/19

Vienna,2019-09-04 - In the first half of 2019, turnover of Austrian service enterprises increased by 4.0% in nominal terms compared to the same period of the preceding year, as Statistics Austria reports. In the same period, turnover in trade increased by 1.1% in nominal terms. Taking inflation into account, sales in trade declined by 0.2%.

Results were calculated by Statistics Austria, Short Term Statistics Trade and Services.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 07:11:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:57aGermany, land of the car, develops taste for electric cargo bikes
RE
03:54aFrench August service activity strongest in nine months - PMI
RE
03:54aKenya PMI falls to 52.9 in August
RE
03:52aWORLD BANK : Tajikistan Joins Initiative to Improve Health and Nutrition of Women, Children, and Adolescents
PU
03:52aSTATISTICAL YEARBOOK ON MIGRATION & INTEGRATION 2019 : more than two million people with foreign background in Austria
PU
03:51aSouth Africa's rand extends rally to 3-week high after GDP boost
RE
03:50aNorway says 33 oil firms seek exploration blocks in mature areas
RE
03:48aSouth Africa's private-sector activity contracts again in August -PMI
RE
03:42aINE NATIONAL STATISICS INSTITUTE : Import and Export Price Indices for Industrial Products
PU
03:41aDissenting voice on BOJ board calls for pre-emptive monetary easing
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices nudge higher, but economic worries loom
2BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : defies sluggish housing sector, posts higher annual profit
3DASSAULT AVIATION : DASSAULT AVIATION : Thales posts higher H1 profits, tones down sales growth guidance
4SALINI IMPREGILO SPA : SALINI IMPREGILO : Notice of filing of Shareholders' Notice of Call
5DUNELM GROUP PLC : DUNELM : annual profit jumps; Brexit gloom stokes cautious FY outlook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group