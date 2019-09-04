Statistik Austria : Considerable increase of turnover in trade and services in the first half of 2019

Press release: 12.086-152/19

Vienna,2019-09-04 - In the first half of 2019, turnover of Austrian service enterprises increased by 4.0% in nominal terms compared to the same period of the preceding year, as Statistics Austria reports. In the same period, turnover in trade increased by 1.1% in nominal terms. Taking inflation into account, sales in trade declined by 0.2%.

Results were calculated by Statistics Austria, Short Term Statistics Trade and Services.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.