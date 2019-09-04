Statistik Austria : Considerable increase of turnover in trade and services in the first half of 2019

Press release: 12.086-152/19
Vienna,2019-09-04 - In the first half of 2019, turnover of Austrian service enterprises increased by 4.0% in nominal terms compared to the same period of the preceding year, as Statistics Austria reports. In the same period, turnover in trade increased by 1.1% in nominal terms. Taking inflation into account, sales in trade declined by 0.2%.
Results were calculated by Statistics Austria, Short Term Statistics Trade and Services.
For more detailed information please refer to the German version.
Disclaimer
Statistik Austria published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 07:11:03 UTC