Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Statistik Austria : Crop production 2018 below average due to dryness, heat and pests

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/19/2018 | 09:35am CET

Press release: 11.930-241/18

Vienna, 2018-12-19 - In 2018, the cereal harvest(incl. grain maize) amounted to 4.80 million tonnes (-1% to 2017). According to Statistics Austria, this is a decrease of 8% compared to the ten-year average. The main reasons for the decline in yields were long periods of dryness and heat in spring and summer.

Dry pulses and oilseedsachieved a production of 432 100 tonnes, which corresponds to the previous year's figure. Production of root cropsis expected to fall to a record low of 2.84 million tonnes due to pests (-22% compared with 2017; -29% compared to the ten-year average).

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 19 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2018 08:34:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:30aILO INTERNATIONAL LABOUR ORGANIZATION : Superhero SCORE – On a Mission to Improve Enterprises
PU
09:24aECB wins court case over hiring of Draghi's top aide
RE
09:21aEstonia makes first arrests over Danske money laundering
RE
09:20aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : Press Statement by External Affairs Minister after 9th India-Korea Joint Commission Meeting
PU
09:20aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : Fostering tourism in Georgia
PU
09:15aDrugmaker GSK to split after striking Pfizer consumer health deal
RE
09:07aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Edge Up Ahead of Final Fed Decision of the Year
DJ
09:05aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF CYPRUS : Protocol amending the Convention for the Elimination of Double Taxation with respect to Taxes on Income and on Capital Gains and the Prevention of Tax Evasion and Avoidance between ...
PU
09:05aOil steady after sell-off but oversupply still drags
RE
08:59aOil steady after sell-off but oversupply still drags
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil drops over 5 percent on economic slowdown fears, supply glut
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SoftBank telco suffers rare Japan slump on debut after record IPO
3APPLE : APPLE : Iphone Falls Flat In World's Largest Untapped -2-
4BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Update on Funding For $1.6 Billion New Investments
5SK HYNIX INC : Micron sales, profit miss estimates as chip glut hurts prices

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.