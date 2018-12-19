Statistik Austria : Crop production 2018 below average due to dryness, heat and pests

Press release: 11.930-241/18

Vienna, 2018-12-19 - In 2018, the cereal harvest (incl. grain maize) amounted to 4.80 million tonnes (-1% to 2017). According to Statistics Austria, this is a decrease of 8% compared to the ten-year average. The main reasons for the decline in yields were long periods of dryness and heat in spring and summer.

Dry pulses and oilseedsachieved a production of 432 100 tonnes, which corresponds to the previous year's figure. Production of root cropsis expected to fall to a record low of 2.84 million tonnes due to pests (-22% compared with 2017; -29% compared to the ten-year average).

