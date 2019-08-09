Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Statistik Austria : Increasing output prices for all construction branches in the second quarter of 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 03:36am EDT

Press release: 12.072-138/19

Vienna,2019-08-09 - The construction output price index for the entire building construction and civil engineering sector (base year 2015) reached 109.5 index points in the second quarter of 2019, according to calculations by Statistics Austria. This represents a growth of 3.2% over the second quarter of 2018. In comparison to the first quarter of 2019, the construction output price index increased by 0.7%.

The construction output price index of building constructionchanged to 112.2 index points for the second quarter of 2019 (+3.5% in annual comparison), and the index of civil engineeringincreased by 2.7% (106.0 index points) in the same reference period.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 07:35:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:38aUK economy suffers shock 0.2% pre-Brexit contraction in second-quarter, first since 2012
RE
04:38aBOJ may tolerate falls in yield to head off yen spike - ex-BOJ member Shirai
RE
04:36aUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : Continued progress on BVD eradication
PU
04:33aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Drift Lower, Yuan Remains Stable
DJ
04:30aCurrency whirlpool sucks in Australia, New Zealand as global trade war rages
RE
04:26aChina iron ore extends losses, logs biggest weekly drop in over 16 months
RE
04:25aBayer soars on report co proposes $8 billion Roundup settlement
RE
04:22aGermany's DIHK slashes exports forecast for 2019
RE
04:21aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Poultry Production
PU
04:21aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Red Meat Production Statistics
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYFT INC : LYFT : Uber loses $5 billion, misses Wall Street targets despite easing price war
2THYSSENKRUPP AG : German Industrial Firm Thyssenkrupp Posts Loss, Cuts Outlook -- WSJ
3WPP GROUP : WPP 2Q Like-for-Like Net Sales Fell Less Than Expected
4NOVO NORDISK AS : Novo Nordisk's operating profit increased by 12% in Danish kroner and by 6% at constant exch..
5INTERPUBLIC GROUP : New client wins help WPP to improved second-quarter trading

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group