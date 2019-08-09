Statistik Austria : Increasing output prices for all construction branches in the second quarter of 2019

Press release: 12.072-138/19

Vienna,2019-08-09 - The construction output price index for the entire building construction and civil engineering sector (base year 2015) reached 109.5 index points in the second quarter of 2019, according to calculations by Statistics Austria. This represents a growth of 3.2% over the second quarter of 2018. In comparison to the first quarter of 2019, the construction output price index increased by 0.7%.

The construction output price index of building constructionchanged to 112.2 index points for the second quarter of 2019 (+3.5% in annual comparison), and the index of civil engineeringincreased by 2.7% (106.0 index points) in the same reference period.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.