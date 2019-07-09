Statistik Austria : New passenger car registrations decreased by 8.8% in the first half of 2019

Press release: 12.057-123/19

Vienna, 2019-07-09 - 175 909 new passenger cars were registered in the first half of 2019, 8.8% less than in the same period of the previous year (first half of 2018: +3.4%), as Statistics Austria reports. This means that 16 952 fewer new registrations were recorded than in the first half of 2018 (192 861). For almost all months between January and June 2019 fewer registrations were registered (January -11.6%, February -10.8%, March -9.7%, May -6.1%, June -14.4%); only for April a minor increase was reported (+0.4%).

Alternative drives on the rise; decreases for petrol- and diesel driven cars

Compared to the first half of 2018, petrol-driven passenger cars (share: 54.7%) reported a decrease by 7.9%, those with diesel drive (share: 38.5%) declined as well (-15.3%). The alternative drives (electric drive, natural gas, bivalent engine, hybrid drive and fuel cell/hydrogen) showed an increase of 41.6%, but due to the low share related to all passenger car registrations (6.9% or 12 053 registrations), the overall decrease could not be compensated (2018: 8 510; share: 4.4%). Among passenger cars with alternative drives, increases were recorded for petrol-hybrids (+12.1%), electric cars (+58.8%) and diesel-hybrids (+728.3%). New registrations of passenger cars powered by natural gas rose by 146.5% to 175.

Top 10 passenger car makes represent about two thirds of new car registrations

Among the ten most important passenger car makes in the first half of 2019, which together represented about two thirds of all new car registrations, VW remained market leader with a share of 16.6%, despite new registrations declined by 16.6% compared to the same period of the previous year. Decreases were also reported for Renault (-14.0%), Hyundai (-12.2%), Mercedes (-11.8%), Fiat (-11.1%), Opel (-9.2%) and Ford (-5.5%). Skoda (+7.2%), Seat (+2.9%) and BMW (+2.3%) could improve the results compared to the same period in 2018.

Number of new motor vehicle registrations decreased by 5.4%

From January to June 2019, the total number of new motor vehicle registrations declined by 5.4% to 237 438. Passenger cars accounted for 74.1% of all new motor vehicle registrations.

As newly registered lorries, articulated lorries and omnibuses have to be equipped with a Smart Tachograph since 15 June 2019, above-average growth rates compared to the same period last year were documented for the vehicle types concerned. Increases were reported for lorries categories (cat.) N3 (+41.4%) and N2 (+26.7%), articulated lorries (+17.3%) and omnibuses (+16.1%).

Lorries cat. N1, which are not affected by the tachograph regulation, documented less registrations (-0.4%). The number of newly registered tractors used for agriculture and forestry increased by 21.4%.

Among two-wheelers, more registrations were recorded for new motorcycles (+4.8%) and scooters (+9.5%).

For more detailed results and further information concerning statistics of motor vehicles please refer to our website.

Information on methods, definitions:Motor vehicle statistics (registrations of new and used vehicles as well as the stock of vehicles) are secondary statistics, compiled on the basis of daily data files sent to Statistics Austria by Austria's association of insurance companies (VVO). VVO, in turn, receives data by the insurances' registrations offices, responsible for registrations, de-registrations and rectifications of motor vehicles and trailers.

Within motor vehicle statistics, all motor vehicles, once nationally or internationally registered, are levied, irrespective of the registration's duration.

Smart Tachograph:In accordance with Regulation (EU) No 165/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 4 February 2014, Art. 8, 9 and 10, certain types of vehicles (defined in art. 4 or Regulation (EG) No 561/2006) which are registered for the first time on or after 15 June 2019 have to be equipped with smart tachographs.

